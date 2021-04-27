Travis Whitson struck out nine batters over 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday as Unicoi County tumbled Sullivan East 11-2 in a Three Rivers Conference baseball contest in Bluff City.
The Blue Devils got two hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs from Kaleb Metcalf. Gavyn Sawyer contributed two hits, Chris Chavez belted a two-run double and Whitson aided his own cause with two RBIs.
Valentin Batrez capped all scoring with a three-run home run in the seventh.
The Patriots failed to get anything going against Whitson until the fifth, when they plated both their runs (one earned). By then, Unicoi had built an 8-0 lead.
Dylan Bartley accounted for half of Sullivan East’s half-dozen hits, going 3 for 4. Lucas Eaton homered.
Providence Academy 14, Sullivan North 0
Tyner Simpson and J. Riley Long combined for a five-inning one-hitter, Nathan Eisfelder had a banner day offensively and Providence Academy overwhelmed Sullivan North.
Simpson pitched four innings, giving up a Darris Leslie single and striking out three batters. Neither he nor Long issued a walk.
Eisfelder cracked three doubles en route to a 4-for-4 showing. He drove in three runs and also scored three times.
Tine Bowman was 2 for 2 with a double, Drew Niebauer batted 2 for 4 with two runs and Manny Leslie produced two runs and a pair of RBIs.
University High 10, Hampton 3
With Jacob Pealer pitching five effective innings and picking up a pair of RBIs, the Bucs took measure of visiting Hampton.
Pealer allowed all three opposing runs, but just one was earned. Daniel Grindstaff effectively worked the sixth and seventh in a relief role.
University High’s Will Joyner and Joseph Armstrong (triple) were good for two hits apiece, with Joyner driving in a pair of runs. Cade Pollock socked an RBI double, scored twice and drew two hit-by-pitches in a 1-for-1 day.
The Bucs totaled eight stolen bases, including two apiece from Pealer and Hank Stott.
Hampton, which led 3-1 before UH generated four runs in the bottom of the second inning, had nine hits after being held to two by the Bucs on Monday.
Designated hitter Josh Owens finished at 3 for 3 with three RBIs and is 15 for his last 16 at-bats.
Unaka 1, Flames 0
Luke Carr tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out five, and Mark Nealon finished off the strong performance by retiring a batter and earning the win.
It was just the second win this season for Unaka, which got a double from Brayden Powell in the bottom of the seventh and pinch-runner Kyler Townsend scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice. Carr led Unaka with two hits.
Tennessee High 15, Daniel Boone 4
The Vikings jumped out to a 10-1 lead and cruised to the win over the Trailblazers.
Garrett Embree had three hits and four RBIs. Cole Presson and Brayden Blevins each had three hits, drove in three runs and scored three times. Logan Quales added a two-run homer, while C.J. Henley also finished with two RBIs.
Brogan Jones went 2 for 3 to lead Daniel Boone. Presson picked up the win, while Gaven Jones was tagged with the loss.
David Crockett 12, Cherokee 11
Jobe Hanneken hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game, and the Pioneers won in the 10th inning when Hayden Osburn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Crockett tied the game at 11-11 on a bases-loaded walk by Garrett Leonard. Brayden Reid drove in three runs for the Pioneers while Osburn chipped in with two hits and two RBIs.
Cherokee’s Brady Leroy changed the course of the game with a sixth-inning grand slam, giving the Chiefs a one-run lead.
Teammate Cole Putnal broke a tie in the top of the eighth inning with a home run. Putnal finished with three hits. Trent Price drove in a pair of runs. Devan Carpenter had two RBIs.
North Greene 6, Northview Academy 1
Cayden Foulks and Jeshua Crawford teamed up for a three-hitter while Chance Campbell batted 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Foulks turned in a five-inning start, yielding an unearned run on two hits. He registered five strikeouts.
Jonah Palmer had two RBIs and a pair of walks for the Huskies. Foulks drew two walks and scored three times.
Sullivan Central 5, Johnson County 4
The game ended when Hunter Stanley drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth.
The Cougars got a 3-for-4, 2-RBI game from Preston Staubus, who pounded out a pair of doubles.
Going 2 for 3, Nathaniel Mullins also stole three bases and scored twice. Jacob Bombailey went 2 for 3 as well and Kirk Dunford pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.
Having batted 5 for 5 on Monday against Sullivan Central, Asa Lewis followed up with a 4-for-5 output. Longhorns teammate Stacy Greer swiped three bases.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 7, Cherokee 0
Julianne Tipton buzzed the Lady Chiefs’ hitters for 10 strikeouts in a three-hit, complete-game performance.
At the plate, Makaila Collier had two hits and two RBIs. Emma Allgood added two hits.
Bailee Hamilton had two of Cherokee’s hits.
Tennessee High 6, Volunteer 1
Rylee Fields had another dominant circle performance, totaling 11 strikeouts and allowing six hits in seven innings.
Nikki Duncan had a homer and three RBIs to lead the Lady Vikings. Ashley Worley, Keznie Orfield and Emma Teri each had two hits.
Audrey Evans paced Volunteer with a pair of hits.
Unicoi County 8, Johnson County 4
A five-run lead shrunk to one, but the Lady Blue Devils tacked on three in the top of the seventh to finish off the Three Rivers Conference win.
Kendell Hensley had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and swatting a home run. Faith Bennett, Caroline Podvin and Leah Edney each had two hits. Cami Peterson went the distance to get the win, striking out four and allowing nine hits.
Unicoi (18-15) kept its title hopes alive by improving to 8-2.
Hailey Cox and Maddi Eddington each had two hits for the Lady Longhorns.
Happy Valley 6, Sullivan Central 0
Abby Holt locked it down with a 10-strikeout, five-hit complete game.
Leading the hitters, Olivia Absher had a double, triple and two RBIs. Reagan Street totaled three hits. Cierra Southerland had two hits and two RBIs while Laura Rice and Aleah Grindstaff chipped in with two hits apiece.
Cloudland 5, Sullivan East 0
Karah Fields was in a groove, dealing a four-hit shutout for the Lady Highlanders.
Jasmine Birchfield provided offensive support with a pair of hits.
It was the second straight shutout loss for the Lady Patriots.
Unaka 11, Hampton 1
Kendall Bare turned in a 3-for-4 performance to lead the Lady Rangers.
Kailey Wilson had two hits and three RBIs while Hailey Gilman totaled two hits and two runs batted in. Trinity Bowers and Alana Parsons each had two hits.
Bowers allowed just one hit in four shutout innings to get the win. She struck out five batters.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 3, David Crockett 1
All of the scoring occurred in the first 13 minutes of the Washington County rivalry.
Alan Gerlock got it started in the fourth minute, putting the Trailblazers ahead. Gerlock scored again on a 40-yard line drive to make it 2-0.
Crockett answered on a shot by Wyatt Thompson in the 10th minute. Isaac Lizotte scored on a header to close out the scoring, and he finished with two assists.
Chris Litteral had 10 saves for Boone.