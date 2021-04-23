Lucas Slagle homered with a man aboard in a four-run top of the 10th inning, then Unicoi County’s baseball team withstood a Cherokee threat to snag an 8-6 victory on Friday.
The Blue Devils’ Slagle, Gavyn Sawyer, Jacob McKinney (double), Brayden Hendrickson and Kaleb Metcalf banged out two hits apiece — with Slagle and Sawyer each picking up a pair of RBIs. McKinney also contributed two runs and two stolen bases.
Though he wasn’t involved in the decision, middle reliever Travis Whitson struck out seven batters over three shutout innings. Chris Chavez followed up with two innings for the win before Alex Green salted away the final three outs for a save.
Allowing four runs (two earned) over eight innings, Cherokee starter Jackson Davenport totaled seven strikeouts.
Producing two hits apiece for the Chiefs were Trent Price, Cole Putnal, Matt Newton and Isaac Williams. Price had two RBIs and Newton scored twice.
University High 12, Sullivan Central 1
A nine-inning top of the first, in which Connor Horton clubbed a three-run homer and Will Joyner a two-run triple, got the Bucs rolling toward a five-inning finish.
Joyner, who homered in the third to match Horton in the RBI department (three), went 3 for 4 with two runs. Hank Stott doubled, tripled and scored twice in a 2-for-3 day at the dish. Cade Pollock added a double, two runs and a pair of walks.
Winner Daniel Grindstaff held the Cougars to a run on two hits in a three-inning start. Joseph Armstrong and Pollock each threw an inning to help hold Central to three hits.
Logan Bowers and Preston Staubus doubled for the Cougars.
David Crockett 13, Morristown West 3
Tagging a home run and a double in a 2-for-2, 4-RBI day, Cody Wheeley also scored three times and drew a pair of walks as the Pioneers dusted off Morristown West in five innings.
Amassing five RBIs was Mason Britton, who went 2 for 3 with a triple. Garrett Leonard batted 2 for 2 and scored three times while Johnny Loyd finished 2 for 4.
Garrison Richardson did all the pitching work for Crockett, collecting five strikeouts. The three runs he surrendered came in the fifth, and all were unearned.
Hampton 5, Washburn 0
Going 3 for 3 and swatting his first career home run, Josh Owens energized Hampton’s offense while three Bulldog pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.
Owens has gone 11 of 11 since being moved to the designated-hitter’s role. Parker Henry batted 2 for 3 with a double and Caleb Royston added a pair of RBIs in action at Washburn.
Winner Colin Morgan (2 Ks) and Brody Hicks (5 Ks) each worked three innings from the slab before Josh Whitson (2 Ks) pitched the seventh. The Bulldogs have won nine of their last 12 games.
Tennessee High 7, Elizabethton 4
C.J. Henley, Garrett Embree and Gregory Harris each had two hits as the Vikings won the battle of area powers.
Brayden Blevins added two RBIs for TH.
Noah Smith got the win while Mason Johns struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.
North Greene 11, South Greene 0
Jonah Palmer hurled a five-inning no-hitter in Baileyton, putting up seven strikeouts against three walks.
Hits weren’t a problem for the Huskies, who accumulated a dozen. Cayden Foulks, Carson Whaley and Chance Campbell each accounted for two hits and two runs.
Whaley (double) was good for three RBIs while Foulks and Carter Morelock (double) each added two.
North Greene piled up 10 stolen bases, including three from Foulks and two from Campbell.
Sullivan East 9, Sullivan North 2
The Golden Raiders were victimized by 15 strikeouts, 12 of them courtesy of Patriots starter Tyson Mitchell.
Mitchell went five innings, surrendering five hits and both Sullivan North runs (unearned). Ben Anderson took care of the final two frames, striking out four.
Sullivan East backed their pitchers with 12 hits, five of the extra-base variety. Socking a double and triple, Dylan Bartley (2 runs) was joined in the two-hit category by teammates Nolan Lunsford and Seth Chafin. Conner McCracken (double) and Luke Hale supplied two RBIs apiece.
For the Golden Raiders, Chandler Raleigh went 2 for 2 with a pair of walks.
Dobyns-Bennett 15, Knox West 2
The host Indians parlayed five hits and four walks into an 8-0 first inning, in which Brady Stump drew a leadoff walk and cracked a bases-loaded triple.
D-B batted around once again in a six-run third and finished the game with 12 hits. Sam Ritz came through with three of those base knocks while Stump and Isaac Hale each had a pair. Hale accounted for four RBIs, Stump three and Turner Stout two.
The Rebels went without a hit till the fifth inning.
Hancock County 4, Unaka 2
Landon Ramsey racked up 13 strikeouts in six innings of work, and the Rangers made a last-inning push before falling short.
Nathan Painter had two hits for the Rangers, including an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to one. But Painter was thrown out at second base on the play to end the game. Ramsey allowed five hits, two earned runs and walked three.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan South 2, Sullivan Central 1
It was a scoreless game until the seventh inning, and Madison Chapman’s walk-off double sent the Lady Rebels home happy.
Central took the lead on a Taylor Roller RBI double in the top of the seventh. South got even on Chloe Nelson’s RBI triple. With two outs, Chapman doubled to left field to plate Nelson.
It was a pitchers’ duel between Camille Nottingham (6 2/3 innings, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts) and Chapman (7 innings, 7 hits, 0 earned runs, three strikeouts).
Chapman and Lauren Richardson had two hits apiece for South. Averey Cross totaled two hits for Central.
Tiny Day Tourney at Greeneville David Crockett 11, Morristown East 5
Blasting four homers, the Lady Pioneers routed East.
Ashlyn Dulaney (2 for 2, 3 RBIs) left the park twice while Kennedy Broyles (two hits, 3 RBIs) and Sydney Hodges also homered (2 hits, two RBIs). Alyssa Suits also had two hits.
David Crockett 9, Carter 1
Dulaney continued her torrid pace, blasting two more homers and driving in four runs.
Broyles also homered again and drove in two runs. Suits had two hits as did Mackenzie Baldwin. Cara Wilson was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and no earned runs in five innings.
The Lady Pioneers won their eighth straight game and improved their impressive record to 27-4.
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Cloudland 2
Emma Anthony led the Lady Indians, collecting two hits and driving in four runs.
Julianne Tipton had two hits and two RBIs and got the win in the circle. Sophie Dean and Katelin Johnson each added two hits.
Grainger 6, Dobyns-Bennett 3
Another trademark rally fell short as the Lady Indians’ three runs in the bottom of the sixth weren’t enough.
Johnson went 3 for 3 and clubbed a homer for the Tribe. Cati Zane also homered and Anthony added two hits.
Science Hill 5, Morristown West 2
Bree Presnell got the win, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit in five innings.
Zoey Cooper cranked a three-run homer in the first inning. Presnell had two hits.
Unicoi County 9, Morristown West 1
Northeast Tennessee hitting leader Caroline Podvin went 4 for 4 with two RBIs to pace the Lady Blue Devils.
Leah Edney had a sweet performance at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Edney also smacked a homer.
Kendell Hensley had two hits and drove in four runs. Samantha Chavez added two hits.
In the circle, Cami Peterson fired a five-hitter with no earned runs.
Unicoi County 5, Claiborne 3
Edney had a double and a triple to lead the Unicoi attack.
Peterson was the winning pitcher, and she drove in two runs. The Lady Blue Devils (17-14) won their eighth straight game.
Chuckey-Doak 4, Cherokee 1
Randi Fletcher led the Lady Chiefs with two hits.
Cherokee 12, University High 3
A nine-run first-inning outburst carried the Lady Chiefs.
Hailey Vigil went 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Hannah Bates added three hits and two RBIs. Madi Jones went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while B. Hamilton chipped in with three hits.
UH got two hits each from Delaney Trosin and Cyndia Dobbins.
South Greene 14, Happy Valley 3
The Lady Rebels slugged four homers, including two by Haley Gosnell.
Gosnell drove in five. Anna Willett and Whitney Casteel also homered.
Oliva Absher had two RBIs for the Lady Warriors while Maddie Lingerfelt had two hits.
Happy Valley 4, Grainger 4 (tie)
The game was called as it was tied after eight innings.
Allie Grindstaff had two hits and three RBIs to led the Lady Warriors. Lingerfelt, Reagen Street and Cierra Southerland each had two hits.
Happy Valley’s Abby Holt pitched all eight innings, striking out eight batters.
Thursday’s Game University High 11, West Greene 10
Cyndia Dobbins had a double, triple, and drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Buccaneers.
Ryleigh Owen had two hits and two RBIs while Catherine Joyner drove in a pair of runs.
Chuckey-Doak 6, University High 3
Dobbins had a homer and two RBIs for the Lady Bucs.
SOCCER
Thursday’s Game David Crockett 2, Providence Academy 0
John Plaisted had a goal and assisted the second goal to Chase Schroeck.
Jack Roney earned the shutout with five saves for the Pioneers.