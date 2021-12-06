Seventeen boys and girls basketball teams — including both squads from Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett — will compete in 16 games this weekend at Science Hill, during the 2021 DoubleTree Roundball event.
“We feel from top to bottom this is the best field we have put together,” Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said. “We have some of the state’s top teams and several collegiate-level players in both boys and girls.”
Included in the mix is Bearden’s girls, who will enter with a record of 9-0. They will play Greeneville (6-0) on Friday. Bearden will also play Murfreesboro Riverdale (1-4) on Saturday.
On the boys' side, defending Class AA state champion Greeneville (1-2) will play East Hamilton (Friday) and Science Hill (Saturday).
Morristown East, which took a record of 7-0 into Monday’s game against West Ridge, will play Dobyns-Bennett on Friday and Riverdale on Saturday.
Games start from 4 p.m. to 8:30 on Friday, and from noon to 4:30 on Saturday.
OLIVE STEPS DOWN
It was a nice swan song for Tullahoma football coach John Olive.
Just one day after leading his team to a 21-14 double-overtime win over Elizabethton in the Class 4A state title game, the 29-year veteran announced his retirement.
“It’s just time in life,” Olive told the Tullahoma News on Sunday. “Coaching is a young man's game. I've been very fortunate to have coached as long as I have. I think at the age of 63 I have been fortunate to have had as many years of coaching as I have.”
Olive was 203-126 at Tullahoma and 229-141 overall. He was able to battle through back-to-back winless seasons in 2015-16, and began building the pieces that culminated in the 15-0 season this year.
FINAL NUMBERS
Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins finished his superb high school career with 151 rushing and passing touchdowns, placing No. 2 on the state’s all-time list.
He had a passing and rushing score in Saturday’s loss to Tullahoma in the Class 4A state title game.
Greeneville’s Cade Ballard is the record holder with 183 passing and rushing touchdowns from 2015-18.
Rollins’ official total for rushing and passing yardage was 10,222. That was good enough for the No. 9 spot all time in Tennessee.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Elizabethton’s Madisun Pritchard made her college choice official Monday.
The Lady Cyclones’ softball standout signed to play at Johnson University.