ELIZABETHTON — Bryson Rollins and teammates took over in the second half for a hard-fought 20-13 win over Daniel Boone on Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
The senior quarterback hit Jake Roberts on a 25-yard touchdown pass to tie the game and then made the winning score on a 23-yard run. The scores came after Boone had taken the lead early in the third quarter.
Coming off a loss to Greeneville which snapped the Cyclones 31-game winning streak, Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten was happy to see his team respond to another tough challenge and start a new streak.
“Our defense showed some grit early and Cade Russell and Bryson did a great job of attacking the run game in the second half,” Witten said. “We had some opportunities in the first half and didn’t capitalize on it, but the credit goes to our players. They showed toughness and a lot of determination in the second half to get our run game going.”
Rollins and Russell gave the Cyclones (3-1) a double threat offensively. Rollins had 21 rushes for 159 yards and two touchdowns and hit 5-of-10 passes for another 60 yards. Russell finished with 18 rushes for 100 yards. Overall, the Cyclones churned out 282 rushing yards on 51 carries.
“The first half, we came out slow and our defense played amazing,” Rollins said. “(Senior lineman) Trenton (Taylor) led the way for the defense. Then, I told our offense at halftime, just follow me and I will get us in the end zone. I told the offensive linemen that we’re really going to have to push. That’s what we did. We trusted each other and got the job done.”
For a second straight year, the Trailblazers (1-2) gave the two-time defending Class 4A state champions all they could handle. Boone had the ball at the Elizabethton 27-yard line before a pair of penalties forced them into a tough 4th-and-15 situation. Braiden Blankenship caught what would have been a first down, had the ball not sailed out of bounds.
“I thought for the most part we played as hard as we can,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “The first half, I thought we played with a lot of physicality. They got a little physical with us in the third quarter and we didn’t get in the right gap a couple of times, but other than that, hats off to our kids.
“We had the ball at their 35 on first down to score with four minutes to go. If we score, we’re going for two for the win. We just had some self-inflicted penalties, but that’s playing hard. If we continue to get the effort night in and night out, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
Aiden Riner, playing in a two-quarterback system with Luke Jenkins had a pair of explosive plays for the Boone offense. Riner finished 99 rushing yards on 10 carries, while he and Jenkins combined for 113 passing yards. Landon Kirkpatrick hauled in five catches for 98 yards and Rylan Trout finished with three catches.
Roberts was the leading receiver for Elizabethton with four receptions for 40 yards.
SCORING SUMMARY
After a scoreless first quarter, Elizabethton got on the scoreboard first with a seven-play, 53-yard drive capped off by Rollins’ 2-yard run.
Daniel Boone answered with a 68-yard pass play down the left side from Riner to Landon Kirkpatrick. The extra-point by Ben Shrewsberry gave the Trailblazers a 7-6 lead they would take into the half.
With tough efforts by both defenses, Boone’s Hagan Edwards had an interception of Rollins in the first half, but Elizabethton’s Caleb Johnson had a fumble recovery just three plays later to keep things in check.
On the first play of the second half, Riner broke free on a 64-yard run to set up a two-yard touchdown by Jenkins and a 13-6 Daniel Boone lead.
Rollins and company responded the next possession, which ended with the 25-yard touchdown pass from Rollins to Jake Roberts. Sean Smithdeal kicked the tying extra-point.
Afterwards, Rollins led the Cyclones on the go-ahead drive for the 20-13 lead with 11:04 left in the fourth quarter. When Boone couldn’t convert on their final possession, Rollins and Russell finished the game off by getting a pair of first downs behind the big offensive line.
NEXT UP
Daniel Boone will play its fourth straight game on the road to open the season when it heads to Morristown West next Friday night. Elizabethton will also go on the road to take on Grainger.