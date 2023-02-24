Former East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach and athletic director Les Robinson and Bristol Motor Speedway co-founder Carl Moore have been named members of the 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
Robinson, who also coached at North Carolina State and The Citadel, won back-to-back Southern Conference titles with the Bucs in 1989 and 1990. He won 81 games with the Bucs, including one regular-season conference title.
He was the SoCon Coach of the Year in 1990 after leading ETSU to a 22-7 overall record.
Moore, who died in 2021, also served in the Tennessee House of Representatives and later was the major leader in the Tennessee Senate.
Along with Larry Carrier and R.G. Pope, Moore traveled to a NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway which was the inspiration to build Bristol Motor Speedway, now the largest sports venue in Tennessee with a 147,000 seating capacity.
They later built the state-of-the-art Bristol Dragway and in 1970 formed the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA), the largest grassroots drag racing sanctioning body in North America.
They join Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, MTSU baseball legend Steve Smith and Olympic gold medalist Tianna Madison as inductees.
The Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, July 22.