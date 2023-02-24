Former East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach and athletic director Les Robinson and Bristol Motor Speedway co-founder Carl Moore have been named members of the 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Robinson, who also coached at North Carolina State and The Citadel, won back-to-back Southern Conference titles with the Bucs in 1989 and 1990. He won 81 games with the Bucs, including one regular-season conference title.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you