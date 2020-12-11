BLOUNTVILLE — Six days removed from being a part of the Class 4A state football championship team, Jake Roberts was a star on the basketball floor for Elizabethton.
Roberts scored 33 points Friday to lead the Cyclones to an 83-59 Three Rivers Conference basketball win over Sullivan Central at the Dickie Warren Dome.
Elizabethton (2-2, 1-0), led by Roberts and the 10-point effort from Brayden Phillips, controlled the game early. The Cyclones led 15-9 after the first quarter and built a 33-19 advantage by halftime.
The Cyclones outscored Central 50-40 in the second half to take the victory.
Ty Barb and Dawson Arnold led the Cougars (2-6, 0-2) in scoring with 10 points apiece.
YARBER SHINES IN FIRST GAME FOR CENTRAL
It took Breanna Yarber a quarter or two to warm up, but once she got started she was hard to stop.
Yarber, who transferred across state lines from Patrick Henry to Sullivan Central this week, scored a game-high 17 points — six in the fourth quarter and six in overtime — to lead the Lady Cougars (6-4, 1-1) to a 42-35 Three Rivers Conference win over Elizabethton (2-3, 0-1).
The senior transfer was the VHSL Class 1 state player of the year last season at Patrick Henry. Her family moved to the Blountville area this week, when her father moved his auto body shop to Sullivan County.
“I’ve had two days of practice and then this game,” Yarber said of the move to Central.
She said she was worried about the transition and playing for a new team, but felt at home right away.
“I thought coming in it was going to be extremely hard, but the team took me in under their wing and showed me everything and all their drills. I’ve just really blessed,” Yarber said.
Yarber came off the bench and scored only three points in the second quarter for the Lady Cougars. She added two more on a basket in the third quarter. But in the fourth quarter she took off and seemed to feel more comfortable in her role on the floor.
She scored the game-tying bucket in regulation with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
“It was just a case of getting comfortable and just worrying about playing ball and not anything else,” Yarber said. “My nerves got to me a little bit, but once we got into the game and got into a groove with each other and learned how each other plays, then it just all went smoothly from there.”
Yarber led the Central attack in overtime with six points as the Lady Cougars outscored Elizabethton 14-7 in the extra period to take the win.
Lina Lyon led Elizabethton and all scorers with 19 points in the contest.