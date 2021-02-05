ELIZABETHTON — John Treadway Gymnasium was certainly the place to be Friday night, when Elizabethton and Sullivan East offered all kinds of good and memorable basketball in a twinbill of Three Rivers Conference heavyweights.
The league-leading Sullivan East girls started the evening with a major win in terms of the conference race, whipping the Lady Cyclones 53-41 and earning veteran coach Allan Aubrey his 200th career win in the process.
In the boys game, Jake Roberts went absolutely wild and scored 46 points, keeping Elizabethton alive in the Three Rivers and dealing top dog Sullivan East a 79-72 setback, its first league loss of the season.
An athletic junior who now averages over 20 points a game, Robert played a bit out of his mind, making 13 of 20 shots from the floor — including 7 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc — and 13 of 17 free throws, carrying the Cyclones to a decision that prevented East from securing a regular-season championship.
Roberts had gone scoreless in the fourth quarter back in January when East rallied to beat Elizabethton and gain the upper hand in the Three Rivers. The 6-foot, 175-pound guard was clearly all-in for the rematch.
“That’s crazy,” Roberts said, after learning of his career-high output. “I guessed it was up there somewhere, but that’s crazy. That’s crazy. To have it in a game like this and on Senior Night, that’s awesome. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Elizabethton (16-5, 8-3) needed nearly every point Roberts could muster, because the Patriots (17-6, 9-1) battled and battled before conceding in the game’s final 17 seconds, after two Roberts free throws made it a 77-69 game.
East trailed from the opening tip and was down by as many as 19 points with 2:30 left in the third period, but the Patriots would not go away, rallying to get within 57-56 with 4:50 remaining in the game.
But Roberts came to the rescue when needed most, fashioning a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays within three possessions, lifting the Cyclones (16-5, 8-3) to a more-comfortable 67-59 edge with three minutes left to play.
Earlier, Roberts had done major damage outside the 3-point line, more than once burying 22-footers in step-back fashion in the face of good defense.
“I put the team on my back to help us get another win right here,” Roberts said. “My shot kept falling so I kept shooting. If they leave me open just a little bit, I’m going to knock it down if I can, and tonight I had it going I guess.”
Roberts, receiving terrific support and 15 points from hard-working glass man Nick Wilson, made 7 of 11 shots outside the arc through three quarters.
The defeat spoiled a 30-point effort for East junior Dylan Bartley, who made 16 of 18 foul shots.
East’s Ethan Bradford made a 75-foot shot at the game’s final buzzer.
The Patriots can claim the Three Rivers regular-season title by winning either of its two remaining league games, against Johnson County and Happy Valley.
EAST GIRLS, AUBREY STAND TALL
The Lady Patriots opened up some space on Elizabethton within the Three Rivers standings, taking it to homestanding Cyclones in the girls game.
East (17-4, 7-1) commanded the lead from outset, running to a 28-14 advantage by intermission and cruising thereafter.
Haley Grubb turned in a 20-point effort to pace the Patriots, who received 12 points from Riley Nelson and 10 from Jenna Hare.
Aubrey, preferring to talk about his girls instead of his milestone win, could not have been more pleased to leave Carter County in the league’s catbird seat.
“I’m so proud of the way we played defense tonight, and offensively I thought we were tough and were able to get the ball to the rim an awful lot,” the East mentor said. “I’m just so proud of these girls.
“Our team has suffered through a lot of adversity, having gone through COVID quarantine twice. We played three games in 30 days, and 20 out of 27 days we weren’t able to practice. To get it back like we have, I’m really proud.”
Elizabethton (14-8, 7-3) was led by the 15-pound game of Lina Lyon.