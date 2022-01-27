Sonny Smith never coached for the individual accolades, but as they continue to come, he’s grown to appreciate them more.
Smith, the 85-year-old Roan Mountain native, will see a banner bearing his name unveiled in the rafters before Auburn’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday.
Smith is being remembered as the man who put the Auburn program on the map during his 11 seasons as the team’s head coach.
“I didn’t expect this,” Smith said this week. “I’m real excited about it. When you don’t expect that type of thing, it’s nicer. It’s one of the nicer things that has happened to me.”
Smith is considered a legend at Auburn. He coached the Tigers from 1978-89 and was at the helm as the team made its first NCAA Tournament appearance (1984) and won its first SEC championship (1985). The 1984 team was led by Charles Barkley.
“When you look at some of the coaching greats in our profession, Sonny Smith humbly stands amongst them,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who has his team ranked No. 1 in the country heading into Saturday’s game. “A combination of a great man and father to his players. He won big in a time when the SEC was pretty good. Sonny and his staff gave us some of the greatest players to ever play here at Auburn. In his retirement, he has come home and really helped me rebuild this program.”
Auburn went to five consecutive NCAA Tournaments under Smith, who also served as head coach at East Tennessee State and VCU after building a reputation as a top recruiter during his days as an assistant at Virginia Tech, Pepperdine and William & Mary. He was coach of the year in the SEC, Ohio Valley Conference and Colonial Athletic Association.
“I had that reputation that I moved all over the place,” said Smith, who played at Milligan. “I’m an Auburn guy. I live here. I should be here.”
Smith has settled into a nice secondary career as the analyst on radio broadcasts of Auburn games. It’s kept him in touch with the program and it’s kept him visible even with Auburn supporters not old enough to remember his coaching career.
“Doing the radio and being at the arena all the time has kept me in touch with the younger fans,” he said. “They don’t have the problem of figuring out ‘Who is that guy?’ because I’ve always been here.”
Smith cut his teeth as a recruiter and he never landed a recruit bigger than Barkley, who went on to an All-American career and is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
“I worked Charles harder than anybody that I ever coached to try to get him in better shape,” Smith said in an interview back in 2020 when he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “I found out in my coaching career that you have to be able to coach superstars different. I was from the old school where you coach everybody the same. Now they let the superstar players have their head. They turn their back and let them loaf a little in practice. I never did that and I was wrong.
“Charles said I made him better for keeping him from gaining weight, but I think he would have been better had I known how to coach superstars. Not many people in their career have an opportunity to coach a real superstar, a Hall of Famer. I had the privilege to coach one of the very best.”
Smith’s connection with ETSU goes deeper than the two years he spent as the school’s head coach. Dick Sander, the retired ETSU athletic director, hired Smith at VCU.
“I never had an AD as good as Dick Sander,” Smith said. “He’s the best at hiring coaches and raising money for the program and getting publicity for it. He was really special to me. He knows coaches. Look at the guys he’s hired.”
When Smith is introduced Saturday and watches his banner go up, he’ll be thinking of Auburn, but he won’t forget where he came from. He never has and says he never will. His family and friends are traveling to Alabama to take part of the ceremony.
“Let them know up in Roan Mountain that they’re doing this for me,” Smith said. “I’ve coached so many different places and I always let them know I’m from Roan Mountain, Tennessee. I do it a lot. It ain’t anything but real.”