As Cloudland sets sail into the state semifinals, it won’t find friendly waters.
A bunch of Pirates are looking through the spyglass and waiting for the right moment to claim the treasure of a trip to the state championship game.
And while that imagery may be a little whimsical for a high school football game, the Pirates’ program is real.
South Pittsburg, which will travel to Roan Mountain on Friday to play in the Class 1A state semifinals, is the only program — regardless of classification — that has played for a state championship in all seven decades of the TSSAA playoff era.
Not Maryville. Not Alcoa. South Pittsburg.
Stephen Hargis, who is the sports editor of Chattanooga’s Times Free Press and a 26-year veteran of covering high school sports, said South Pittsburg — population of just over 3,000 and located 25 miles west of Chattanooga — is the epitome of a football town.
“The town pretty much revolves around the program,” Hargis said. “It is a huge source of pride for the community. They make sure the Quarterback Club has money for everything from stadium and field improvements to paying for chartered buses for road trips.”
And that’s chartered buses for all road trips, including one for the “Eight Hateful Miles” (a book written by Hargis) between South Pittsburg and Jasper, where rival Marion County awaits.
“They refuse to let the team take the yellow school buses, even for scrimmages before the season because they’ve always wanted the program to have the feel of a small college and supply whatever is needed for that,” Hargis said.
The community gets behind the team in several ways, including food.
“All of the meals for the team are catered on game weeks,” Hargis said. “And a local restaurant lets the players and cheerleaders eat for free during the season.”
Also, it’s a Pirates’ caravan when South Pittsburg hits the road.
“The people travel with the team, typically outnumbering the home team in fans,” Hargis said. “It is basically a version of the movie-TV series ‘Friday Night Lights,’ in terms of the way the community supports the program.”
The foundation is so strong, it has overcome the departure of its head coach after one game this season. Chris Jones, who took over as head coach in April and called it his dream job, left the high school to become the defensive coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in September.
Heath Grider and Wes Stone took over as co-head coaches, and the Pirates have gone right on winning.
The Pirates have arguably the state’s most consistent Class 1A program. They have played for a state championship six times in the last 14 years, winning the title in 2007 — beating Hampton in the semifinals — and 2010.
In the last 15 seasons, the Pirates have made it to at least the semifinals 10 times. And they’ve been there five times in the last six years while compiling an overall record of 71-10.
And in case you’re wondering, the city did indeed get its name from the bigger city up north. In 1876, the name of the Battle Creek Mines post office was changed to “South Pittsburg” in the hope the city would one day grow to become a great iron manufacturing center like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
So what about the missing ‘H’? Well, Pittsburgh was actually spelled Pittsburg from the late 1800s until 1911.