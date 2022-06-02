It’s an annual test of wills and skills for some of the nation’s top cyclists.
The 37th annual Roan Groan road race takes place Saturday morning as the first part of the Carter County Omnium. Cyclists from the Tour de France, Tour de California and other prestigious races have tested their mettle against the 80-mile course that encompasses parts of Carter and Unicoi Counties.
For the Pro 1/2 riders, it features nearly 10,000 feet of climbing which finishes with a category 1 climb of 2,580 feet over 7.4 miles. The Masters, Women’s and Cat 3 races all feature a 55-mile ride, while the other races are 30 miles from Cat Island in downtown Elizabethton to Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain.
All races finish with the difficult climb.
Stephen Bassett from Knoxville won perhaps the most contested Roan Groan in history in 2021. He won a duel over Miles Hubbard and Richard Arnopol to capture his third Roan Groan title. Bassett also placed well in the Ballad Heath Time Trials and won the Carter County Bank Criterium for the overall omnium championship.
But Bassett was most proud of how he conquered the Roan Groan. Arnopol had built a two-minute lead before Bassett rallied to pass him in the final half-mile. He won by one second over Hubbard as the top-six riders were separated by just six seconds.
Bassett isn’t back to defend his title as he’s racing in Europe. Besides the Tour de France, Bassett has mentioned how the Omnium as a whole is great training for the USA Pro Cycling National Championships, which will be held June 23-26 in Knoxville.
Florence Howden, a native of England now living in North Carolina, won the Women’s portion of the Roan Groan in 2021. She proved to be a strong climber winning by nearly a minute and a half over runner-up Sommers Creed.
She isn’t the only foreign-born rider as Devraj Gerwal from Australia is entered in this year’s men’s Pro race.
Overall, hundreds of cyclists are entered in the event with the Ballad Health Time Trial, a 3.2-mile ride in the Temple Hill area of Unicoi County, set for Saturday evening.
Action concludes Sunday with the Carter County Bank Criterium as riders race over a half-mile course in downtown Elizabethton and by the historic covered bridge.