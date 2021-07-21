The Kingsport Road Warriors got a lot closer, but were still looking for that elusive win after Wednesday night.
Playing their second game as the “home team” at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Road Warriors scored first, but ultimately fell 2-1 to the Burlington Sock Puppets in Appalachian League baseball action.
The Sock Puppets (16-21-1) got just enough offense with the two runs off seven hits. The total included two hits for lead-off batter Isaiah Adams and for Mason Speaker in the middle of the lineup.
SCORING SUMMARY
Preston Steele singled to left field to score Logen Sutton in the fourth inning for the game’s first run. The Road Warriors (0-4) came short of scoring a second run when Marco Romero was tagged out at home.
Earlier in the inning, Burlington catcher Caleb Farmer tripled, but was tagged out in similar fashion at home. The Sock Puppets kept challenging and scored the tying run in the seventh on Adams’ line drive to center field to score Brayden Merrick.
Burlington’s go-ahead run was in the eighth inning when Nick Winklemyer’s sacrifice fly plated Speaker.
HALES STRONG OUTING
Kingsport starting pitcher Cole Hales threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, while giving up four hits and two walks. He has thrown eight scoreless innings since making his Appalachian League debut.
Murphy Gienger was tagged with the loss after giving up three hits and two runs over 2 1/3 innings. Tanner Moylan finished the game with no hits over the final 1 2/3 innings.
At the plate, Steele had two of the Road Warriors’ four hits.
For the Sock Puppets, Brady Huddleston gave up the one run and three hits over five innings. Cole Reynolds allowed just one hit over the next two innings and Camden Fuquay struck out four of the seven batters he faced to get the win.
NEXT UP
After being listed as the home team at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Road Warriors will be the road team in Johnson City on Thursday when they take on the Doughboys. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.