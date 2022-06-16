PULASKI, Va. — Michael Moss had another strong day at the plate, but the rest of the Johnson City Doughboys faltered in a 16-3 Appalachian League baseball loss to Pulaski on Thursday night at Calfee Park.
Moss had a three-run home run in the fourth inning to also score Kyle Harbison and Matt Miceli. With the shot measured at 413 feet, it came off the heels of Moss going 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 22-13 win over the River Turtles a night earlier.
This time, the football-like score went against the Doughboys (4-10) as the game ended in the fifth inning due to lightning.
It would have been a mercy- rule loss at the high school level as Pulaski (7-7) had a three-run home run from Ryan Johnson in the second inning and a grand slam by Michael Groves in the fifth when the game was halted with one out.
Johnson ended with five RBIs and four runs scored, while Groves also had five RBIs and three runs. Christian Smith finished with three hits and three RBIs.
The Rivers Turtles were productive by going 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Avery Mabe, a 6-foot-4 right hander from Virginia, got the win with six strikeouts over five innings. Johnson City starter Trevor Hanselman, a right-hander at ETSU, gave up seven runs, just one earned, over the first two innings. The night was even worse for Landon Crumbley, who allowed nine runs over the next 2 1/3 innings.
NEXT UP
Johnson City will look to get back on track when it hosts Greeneville 7 p.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Doughboys scored their first and second wins of the season last Friday and Saturday against the Flyboys.
Pulaski plays at Bluefield with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.