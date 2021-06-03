Elizabethton opened its season with a win.
The River Riders overcame a deficit and earned a 5-2 win over Greeneville in the Appalachian League baseball opener for both teams at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Robert Bavon’s two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning was the eventual winning hit.
The teams combined to use 11 pitchers, producing 26 strikeouts and walking six batters.
A three-run outburst in the sixth inning pushed the River Riders into the lead. Eli Young’s RBI single plated the first run and Bavon’s triple pushed two more across the plate to make it 3-2.
Elizabethton added a pair of runs in the seventh thanks to a wild pitch and bases-loaded hit batter.
Greeneville took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Grant Lashure’s RBI single. Eeddie Micheletti’s run-scoring double made it 2-0 in the sixth.