River Riders shut out Doughboys Tanner Cook Tanner Cook Sports Writer Author facebook Author linkedin Author youtube Author twitter Author email Jul 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON — For the second straight game, Johnson City could not find much offense against Elizabethton.The River Riders (19-19) took Sunday’s Appalachian League baseball matchup at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark over the Doughboys in shutout fashion 5-0.Johnson City (19-20) was held scoreless for the second time this season and the first time since June 23 against Burlington.The pitching staff for the victors held Johnson City to four hits, three of which were singles.Collin Rothermel earned his third win of the season, lasting six innings and fanning three. Miguel Alba pitched the last frame and allowed just one base runner. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. Brody Green got the scoring started in the fourth with a two-run home run to right.In the fifth, Avery Owusu-Asiedu knocked an RBI single to right that scored Ty Peters and moved Peyton Basler all the way to third.Basler scored when Harrison Rodgers smacked a single to right as well.In the sixth, Basler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that scored Peters for the final run of the day.The Doughboys have Monday off and are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday when they host Princeton. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnson City Peyton Basler Sport Baseball Base Runner Scoring Pitch Pitching Brody Green Ty Peters Doughboy Tanner Cook Sports Writer I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author youtube Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR