ELIZABETHTON — Things weren’t looking great for Elizabethton, but a four-run sixth inning turned it around.
The River Riders rallied for 7-4 win over Johnson City in Appalachian League baseball Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
While the River Riders improved to 4-1 on the season, the Doughboys lost for the fifth straight time out of the gates.
CLIMBING BACK
Elizabethton cut into the Doughboys’ lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with Harrison Rodgers’ two-run homer to make it 4-2.
Marcus Sanders then evened things up with a two-run double.
MOVING FORWARD
The River Riders took the lead in the seventh when Isaac Williams drew a bases- loaded walk. Another walk to Gilbert Saunders III made it 6-4.
Elizabethton tacked on an insurance run in the eighth with an RBI single from Rodgers.
GETTING STARTED
Johnson City’s broke the ice early.
Isaiah Frost and Matt Miceli opened the game with back-to-back singles. With one out, Michael Moss ripped a two-run double to left field for the early edge.
Johnson City stretched its advantage to 3-0 on the strength of Harris Celata’s solo home run to right field in the top of the fifth inning. Jayden Melendez added a ground-rule double later in the frame.
THE PITCHING
It was a good start for Doughboys’ hurler Jacob Bockenstedt. He worked four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two walks while recording eight strikeouts.
But the rest of the night wasn’t as good for Johnson City as the relief corps allowed eight hits and seven runs, six earned, with nine walks. One impressive statistic was a combined 17 strikeouts.
THE LEADERS
Rodgers totaled three hits and three RBIs for Elizabethton. Owen Carapellotti also had three hits and Sanders finished with two.
Miceli and Moss each finished with two hits for Johnson City.