A fast start wasn’t enough for the Johnson City Doughboys in Thursday’s Appalachian League opener at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Doughboys took an early three-run lead, but Elizabethton rallied to take an 11-9 in the college wooden-bat league season opener.
Owen Carapellotti, a catcher from Ann Arbor, Michigan who attends Georgetown University, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that set the River Riders (1-0) on their way to victory. He reached base four times and scored three runs.
Avery Owusa-Asiedu had two hits and two runs, while Alex McCoy and Zachary Freeman each drove in two runs.
Johnson City was led by Jayden Melendez, a catcher from Daytona Beach, with three hits. Logan Hugo had two hits and two RBIs, while Matt Micelli also totaled two hits.
The Doughboys had a 12-10 advantage in hits, but were doomed by giving up 14 walks to seven for Elizabethton.
EARLY SCORING
Jared Johnson got the Dough- boys started with a RBI single to score Micelli. Michael Moss scored off a throwing error on the same play. Hugo followed up with his own RBI single to score Johnson for an early 3-0 lead.
McCoy had a two-run double in the top of the third. However, Hugo responded in the bottom part of the inning with his second RBI hit, a double to left field for a 4-2 Johnson City lead.
The River Riders took the lead in the top of the fifth with Carapellotti’s two-run blast over right field. Three batters later, Freeman drove a RBI single into right field for the go-ahead run.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Johnson City starter Tony Neubeck had five strikeouts, while allowing four hits and four walks over four innings. The Doughboys went five deep in their bullpen with Noah Robinson suffering the loss. Elizabethton’s Alex Brewer, who attends Lincoln Memorial, got off to a rocky start. He gave way to Baker Cox in the third inning. Cox proceeded to stabilize the situation with 2 2/3 innings of shutout baseball.
NEXT UP
The teams will play again Friday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Game time is set for 7 p.m. with a fireworks show after the game.