ELIZABETHTON — The latest entry into the new Appalachian League was announced Wednesday as the Elizabethton River Riders were introduced.
“This will be the first time ever that we’re going to have our own name, our own moniker,” River Riders General Manager Brice Ballantine said during a news conference in the home locker room at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. “So we got really excited about this whole process.”
The Watauga River runs right next to the stadium and all kinds of recreation is held on its waters throughout the year. The team’s logos feature a baseball bat with a fishing line and hook coming out of it.
“We’re the only ballpark in this league that has a river going by the ballpark,” Ballantine said. “The river is a big part of the town.”
Rookie, the team’s mascot, will continue at the stadium and his likeness adorns some of the team’s logos.
“Rookie is a big part of our experience here,” Ballantine said. “We really wanted to bring him to be a big part of our rebrand.”
The team’s road uniforms will say “E-Town” across the chest.
The River Riders are part of the new Appalachian League, which has turned into a collegiate wooden bat league being run by MLB and USA Baseball as part of its Prospect Development Pipeline. It will feature elite college freshmen and sophomores.
Rosters — with 320 players — and coaching staffs are being chosen by USA Baseball and MLB.
The Elizabethton team, as well as the ones in Johnson City, Kingsport and Greeneville, are operated by Boyd Sports.
“I want to make this very clear,” said Jeremy Boler, vice president at Boyd Sports. “We are obviously no longer affiliated with the Minnesota Twins. But we are directly affiliated with Major League Baseball. I think that should give everybody a little more assurance moving forward that we still have Major League Baseball’s backing and their support. They saw the Appalachian League and all our ballparks and assets they want to keep in a different form.”
Previously announced teams are the Johnson City Doughboys, the Bristol State Liners and the Burlington Sock Puppets. Greeneville will be announced Thursday, while Kingsport is set for a Friday news conference. The rest of the league’s teams will be released soon.