ELIZABETHTON — The Johnson City Doughboys put a scare in the Elizabethton River Riders on Tuesday night. However, their big rally of five runs in the eighth inning wasn’t enough after they fell behind early.
Elizabethton held on for a 6-5 victory in Appalachian League baseball action at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Elizabethton pitchers Drew Gillespie, Jordan Leasure, Gehrig Mosiello and Nathan Williams combined to strike out 16 batters.
The River Riders appeared to be cruising to an easy win before Johnson City caught fire in the eighth, including Joe Vetrano’s grand slam over the left-field wall.
Jaxson Crull led off the seventh inning with a double, but Williams struck out the next three batters to end the threat and the game. The River Riders improved to 12-10, while the Doughboys fell to 8-13-1, last place in the Appalachian League West standings.
Leasure was credited with the win and Williams with the save.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hits and runs were hard to come by the first five innings. The River Riders’ Sam Thompson singled to right field to score Marcus Brown for the game’s first run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Elizabethton scored three more runs in the sixth inning. Brown scored his second run on a Johnson City error, followed by DJ Sullivan’s RBI groundout and an RBI double by Knox Preston.
The River Riders extended the lead to 6-0 in the seventh. Brown had an RBI single and Mario Zabala scored on another JC error.
Johnson City came to life in a big way in the eighth. Damani Thomas doubled and then Cade Sumbler scored on a wild pitch for the Doughboys’ first run. Chyran Cruse and Steven Ondina had back-to-back walks, setting the stage for Vetrano’s crushing blow.
OTHER STATS
Brown was 3 for 3 with the RBI and a pair of runs scored to lead Elizabethton offensively. Vetrano was the only Johnson City player with multiple hits, going 2 for 4.
Johnson City pitchers Steven Casey, Miguel Fulgencio, Seth Willis and Gianluca Shinn combined for a dozen strikeouts. Casey, who struck out six and gave up one run and two hits, suffered the loss.