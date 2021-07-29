ELIZABETHTON — In accordance with Appalachian League guidelines, Thursday's game between the Elizabethton River Riders and the Bristol State Liners has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The two teams are following league and local public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community.
The contest will not be rescheduled. Elizabethton and Bristol will resume their schedules following the completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.