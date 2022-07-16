ELIZABETHTON — Unbeknownst to Johnson City, Elizabethton’s Harrison Rodgers showed up at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark Saturday with the proper cooling agent for the Doughboys’ recent hot streak.
Rodgers applied a wooden repellant to a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning with the bases full of River Riders.
And he sent them white-water rafting to home plate via grand slam. The big blast was the deciding factor in a 7-3 Appalachian League baseball win that ended Johnson City’s four-game winning streak.
It moved the River Riders to 18-19 on the season while Johnson City slipped to 19-19. West Division leader Kingsport lost its third straight game, so the Doughboys remained 6 1/2 games out of first place.
Johnson City and Elizabethton will decide the three-game series Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Elizabethton.
BREAKING GOOD
With Elizabethton holding a 2-1 lead, two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases and caused a pitching change.
With a 2-0 count, Rodgers used the driver’s seat to sit on Brogan Beckner’s next offering. He drove it over the right field fence for the game changer. It was the third home run of the season for Rodgers, who is a product of Colorado Mesa University.
WILD BUT EFFECTIVE
It was another strong start for Elizabethton’s Jackson Holmes, who has been one of the Appy League’s best starters. He improved to 4-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.81.
But he had to overcome wild stretches, working six innings and walking six batters. The Saint Louis University product allowed four hits and one run with three strikeouts.
CUSTOMARY START
Johnson City got on the board first, scratching out a run in the fourth inning as Logan Hugo came up with an RBI single.
But the River Riders were quick to answer, courtesy of the bat and legs of Brennan Orf. First, Orf drove a double to center field that plated a run and tied the game at 1-1.
Next, he stole third base and came all the way home thanks to catcher Emilio Morales’ throwing error.
LEADERS
Hugo was the only Johnson City player with two hits. His two-run single in the eighth inning cut the deficit to 7-3, and he finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
No Elizabethton player had two hits as the River Riders totaled only six as a team.
