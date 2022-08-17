MOUNTAIN CITY — After a rough 2021 season, the Johnson County Longhorns are looking to rebound.
The numbers are better to start off and a host of younger kids have experience from last year. Don Kerley’s group may not have the most seniors, but he’s got talent at key positions.
“There’s 47 helmets that I’ve handed out and we’ll get a few more once school starts back, so we’re looking at somewhere in the mid 50s,” Kerley said. “We’ve only got four seniors. We had 28 total players at this time last year.
“We had a lot of younger kids play last year that normally wouldn’t have, so it was good for them to get some experience.”
The Longhorns were 2-7 in the regular season and forfeited a first-round road playoff game to eventual 3A state champion Alcoa because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
It was the first time that the Longhorns hadn’t appeared in a playoff game since 2016, which was Kerley’s second season.
“We had some good kids last year and there were a lot of things that didn’t go our way,” he said. “That’s just part of it and we have to live with it. We played a lot of good football teams last year, too.”
STRENGTHS
One of the highlight returners for Johnson County is junior quarterback Connor Simcox.
He’s started most of the last two years and his 6-foot-4 frame allows for him to see the entire field. He’s also got a pretty good arm.
“Connor has started since his freshman year,” Kerley said. “Last year hurt us quite a bit with COVID. Connor’s best receiver last year was a freshman, but he got better as it went on.”
The Longhorns have had standout quarterbacks in the recent past that got the reins early, most notably Nathan Arnold, who helped guide his team to a 10-0 regular season in 2017.
“If you don’t have a quarterback, you tend to suffer from things that you took for granted,” Kerley said. “If you have one, you don’t have to worry so much.”
Simcox will probably be making a bunch of throws and tosses to senior Grinnan Walker, who will play a variety of positions.
“Grinnan is one of our better athletes and we’re going to find ways to get him the ball,” he said. “He’s a good kid and he’s worked hard in the weight room. Jace Stout is another one of our wideouts that can make some plays. Connor is going to have some weapons to get the ball to.”
The offensive line doesn’t have all that many returners, but it is still a fair amount of experience.
“Nick Speed is back at center and Aden Sluder is back at guard,” he said. “Nate Dorman played quite a bit for us last year, too. Those three and Daniel Stout got to play a lot last year. Last year, the line was our strength and we graduated some good ones.”
DEFENSIVE PROWESS
During the run of back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018, defense was the calling card for the Longhorns. Guys like Hayden Osborne and Tyler Norris terrorized opposing backfields and the ’Horns may have one or more that can do similar things this year.
“We’re moving away from the 3-5 defense,” Kerley said. “Nick Bigwood and Chase Muncy at linebacker along with Hank Sauer at defensive end and Daniel Stout at defensive tackle are guys we think could have big seasons.”
Walker will anchor the defensive backfield at free safety.
“Grinnan is big for us in the secondary,” he said. “Nathan King and James Potter are also guys that are going to help us the most back there.”
OUTLOOK
With the exception of last season, it always seems liek Johnson County is in the hunt for the Region 1-3A title along with Unicoi County and Chuckey-Doak.
Kerley believes that the road runs through Erwin this fall as the Blue Devils have a multitude of returners, including running back Nehemiah Edwards.
“You have to give it to Unicoi right off the bat with what they’ve got coming back,” he said. “This is usually a pretty even league. I still say it’s something like Unicoi, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene, Claiborne. That’s not putting us anywhere in there.”