When it comes to racing, it also comes to eating.
And that tends to lean toward the barbecue side of things.
Here’s a look at some of the top BBQ joints in the Tri-Cities vicinity of Bristol Motor Speedway.
RIDGEWOOD
900 Elizabethton Highway, Bluff City
Earning its spot foremost in people's minds is the iconic Ridgewood BBQ in Bluff City. Just a few hops, skips and jumps from the raceway, this hickory-smoked joint has been piling up fan favorites since 1948 years. Yes, 74 years!
The restaurant boasts “southern comfort food” that is “sure to satisfy any appetite.” The recipes — the sauce is a closely-guarded secret known by only two members of the founding Proffitt family — have been gathered over three generations.
Included on the menu are pork and beef sandwiches, and Mrs. Proffitt's barbecue beans.
At the top of the list is the award-winning pork and beef, worked up for eight to 10 hours in custom smokehouses. It’s all done “Tennessee style,” as the meat soaks in the flavor of a sweet, tomato-based sauce.
It’s off the beaten path, but owners say it’s “worth every turn.”
PRATT’S
1225 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport
Another restaurant with a historical story, Frank and Edna Pratt purchased “Honest” John’s Restaurant in 1970 — and architect Larry Poole designed what is now Pratt’s Barn in Kingsport.
Back in those days, there were 45 seats and fried chicken dinners were 99 cents.
After about a year, Frank and Edna turned the restaurant over to son Tom and wife Chris — daughter of prominent restaurateur Pal Barger. Tom and Chris built the business up, specializing in breakfast and barbecue.
These days, Pratt’s Hams are a regionally famous holiday tradition. Pratt’s is one of the longest running businesses in the area at 45 years and counting.
Included on the menu are pork, brisket, turkey, and chicken smokehouse sandwiches — along with rib platters and honey-glazed ham.
FIREHOUSE
627 W Walnut St., Johnson City
Another longtime server has been piling up barbecue since 1980. That’s when Firehouse was originally opened by Tom Seaton and Jimmy Carter as Bucwood Bar-B-Que.
Outgrowing their first location, the duo purchased the Walnut Street Fire Station and opened the new digs in 1981. The Firehouse began as a 130-seat quick-service restaurant for lunch and dinner, six days a week.
On today’s menu are barbecue platters that include pork, chicken, ribs and brisket. Sandwiches and burgers are also part of the every-day equation.
SOUTHERN CRAFT
601 Spring St. #101, Johnson City
Rounding out the Tri-Cities’ flavor tour is one of the newer kids on the block.
Southern Craft has been serving up smoked pleasures since 2017 in Johnson City.
On the menu is a significantly varied list of smoke meats: ribs, pork, turkey, salmon, brisket, sausage and chicken. Wings, smoked sandwiches and burgers are also part of the offerings.
PARDNER’S
5444 Hwy 11E, Piney Flats
Founded in 1983, Pardner’s has carried on a barbecue tradition for almost 40 years. And in 2017 new owners took over and modernized the restaurant, which boasts “delicious, hickory-pit-cooked BBQ.”
The new group says the original recipes and traditions of Pardner’s have not changed. And the legendary “Pitmaster” has been at the restaurant for over a quarter of a century, “smoking meats and preparing sauces that have made Pardner’s a family dinner favorite for decades.”
On the menu are signature beef, pork and chicken sandwiches. Other sandwiches include grilled chicken, baked and country ham, pork loin, southern fried and grilled catfish.
PROJECT BBQ
3301 N. Roan St., Johnson City
Previously serving Texas-style barbecue out of a food trailer, the owners now have a building and have turned it into one of the hottest BBQ spots in the area.
Project BBQ specializes in brisket, pulled pork and smoked turkey, among others. It's locally owned and family run, and as they say, “You can taste the love and family arguments in every bite.”