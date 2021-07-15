It might’ve been Thirsty Thursday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, but the need for hits was not quenched for the Johnson City Doughboys baseball team.
The Doughboys were blown out by Bluefield 14-1 and only managed four hits on the evening.
It was apparent early on that it would be a long night for Johnson City as Ridge Runners starting pitcher Ben Harris retired the first 12 batters he faced. In the same timeframe, Bluefield built an insurmountable six-run lead.
Harris lasted 4⅔ innings, striking out six and throwing 65 pitches but Bryson Holmes was credited with the win.
The Bluefield pitching staff in general was brilliant, recording 13 strikeouts and allowing three walks. No one for Johnson City recorded more than one hit.
The hits for Bluefield, however, were falling like rain.
The Ridge Runners tallied 16 hits, five of which were for extra bases. The Doughboys also made four errors.
Tyler McPeak had a big night for Bluefield, going 2-for-4 and tallying four RBIs. Brayden Joubert was also 3-for-6 with two singles, a triple and three RBIs.
Walker Trusley took the loss on the mound for Johnson City.
One of the biggest joys for the leftover crowd was when backup catcher Brady Cottom took the mound in the eighth for the Doughboys and was throwing an array of eephus pitches. He did strike out a pair in two innings of work.
The teams will be back in action on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.