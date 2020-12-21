Many of the things Dave Rider faced that gave him reasons to fail were the very things he used to succeed.
His tough exterior was chiseled from the rock-hard playing fields of West Virginia football. But his soft heart was made malleable by a single mom raising three kids in an era where women often faced too many obstacles to make a home flourish under those circumstances.
It was through his humble beginnings that Rider built a lifetime of turning easily distracted teenagers into men. The 82-year-old Elizabethton legend died Sunday evening, but not before he changed the identity of an entire community.
GLORY DAYS
An all-state running back at Big Creek High School, Rider helped his teams compile a record of 33-3-3 under legendary head coach Merrill Gainer. When Rider was at the school, the Owls never lost a home game at War Field, going 20-0-1.
As a senior, Rider led the state with 128 points while totaling 1,248 yards from scrimmage. The undefeated 1955 Big Creek team was regarded as one of the best in West Virginia history for teams that didn’t get voted as state champions. The Owls outscored their opponents 226-15 while going 10-0 that season.
Rider also excelled in basketball (17 points per game) and made all-state in track in three different events (100-yard dash, long jump, high jump).
He went on to start for 30 games at West Virginia University, and after graduation drew interest from two professional teams — Washington of the NFL and Boston of the AFL.
Major League Baseball was interested as well. The Boston Braves offered him a bonus to sign with their organization. But Rider simply wanted to coach.
NEW HOME BASE
By the time he arrived in Elizabethton, it was 1976 and he was long removed from the brushes with fame.
He had coaching success in one season at Norton’s J.I. Burton and for nine years at Tazewell. Those rough-and-tumble days aptly prepared him for life as a small fish (Elizabethton) in a big pond (Big Seven Conference).
Rider made sure the fans, media — everybody — knew his team was “playing up” against bigger schools. It may have seemed like whining to some, but it was calculated psychology. Rider drove his players into such a frenzy, they played like the favorites in underdog roles.
Look at his year-by-year records and his approach worked like a charm. In his 23 seasons, Rider’s teams won at least seven games 15 times.
Rider wasn’t a salesman. He wasn’t tricking his players into giving extra effort. Rider simply carried his youth lessons in his heart. Since he played on two broken ankles in high school, how much effort could a kid give on two good ones? Since he shrugged off a serious knee injury in college to return to the field just a few months later, what great things could a kid do with two healthy knees?
Rider knew tough. Rider knew hard. And Rider knew how to get the most out of kids.
And he earned respect from other coaches. Longtime D-B head coach Graham Clark said, “He was a great guy who I learned from every time I would be around him. Every team he coached had a chance to win because of his coaching.”
CROWN JEWEL
For all of the great things Rider brought to the game of football, the shining star of his life came off the field.
His influence on his grandsons and their family cannot be underestimated. Rider walked the walk, not just as a football coach but as a father figure the boys called “papaw.”
Perhaps one true portrait of Rider could have been painted in February of 2013. That’s when Jason Witten was chosen by the National Football League as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award winner. It is an honor handed out annually for a player’s charity and volunteer work along with excellence on the field.
An NFL star at tight end, Witten’s work off the field to help break the cycle of violence that plagues families affected by abuse stands out as a beacon to not only his determination to make a difference, but also to his grandfather. Rider provided the strong male role model Witten needed.
And another portrait could be painted of Rider as a backdrop for the success of the Elizabethton football program that has carried on for two decades after he stepped aside. Shawn Witten has used many of the lessons — Xs, Os and off the field — his grandfather instilled in him as a player and as a grandson.
Shawn led the Cyclones to their first state title in 81 years in 2019 — with a smiling and proud grandfather loving every minute of the perfect run. It was a title Rider longed for during his coaching career and came agonizingly close to getting in two different seasons. And Rider got a chance to witness the fruits of his coaching labors again in 2020 as Shawn guided Elizabethton to a second straight state championship.
Rider will certainly be missed. Will he be forgotten? Not a chance.