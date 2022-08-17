East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell is coming off what he describes as an exceptional season after leading the Bucs to an 11-2 record and a trip to the NCAA FCS quarterfinals.
The redshirt sophomore from Tampa feels even better about the Bucs’ offense this season. New coordinator Adam Neugebauer has installed an offense focused on a faster tempo than the pro style attack the Bucs employed a year ago.
Riddell certainly feels comfortable in the new offense, finishing 12-of-17 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s scrimmage.
“It’s definitely a little easier to play in this offense, to play a lot faster,” he said. “I still wasn’t all the way there in the spring. Now, I feel like I’m all the way there. I’m playing as fast as I want to. I have that confidence that I kind of gained through spring but also early in this camp. I did some things that just made me feel good about myself and the offensive line helped.”
There were plenty of positives for the offense to take away from the scrimmage. Usually the defense will have more of an advantage early in the season, but Riddell and company certainly had some good moments.
“I felt like we were able to move the ball however we wanted, at whatever tempo we wanted to,” he said. “Normally, it’s the other way around. We’re trying to find our tempo trying to find different ways to move the ball.”
They will have to move it without record-setting running back Quay Holmes, who finished as ETSU’s career rushing leader with 4,264 yards and 51 touchdowns. They will now turn more to Jacob Saylors, the Southern Conference preseason player of the year. Still, Riddell knows the Bucs don’t have the 1-2 punch they had with Holmes and Saylors.
“You don’t replace somebody like Quay. You just find where this team will be good at,” Riddell said. “Quay is gone, so how are we going to be good? How are we going to go without him and still be successful? That’s what we’re doing.”
One goal is getting the ball to a talented group of receivers. It starts with 6-foot-3 Will Huzzie, who ended with a team-best 58 catches for 798 yards in 2021. Riddell often looks to No. 9 as his first option.
“When are we not targeting Will? He’s easy to throw to,” Riddell said. “We got some depth at this at that position in the offseason. There are a lot of guys I can throw to — Isaiah Wilson, Solomon Dunn, Einaj Carter.”
Although Riddell connected with Huzzie for eight catches for 76 yards in a 38-35 comeback win against Mercer, he hit seven different receivers, completing 26 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
“That’s what I want to do every game,” he said. “So you keep practicing, keep watching the film and get it done.”
Still, Riddell feels he can even be more efficient, coming off a season when he completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,464 yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions. For him, the most important stats were the Bucs’ record 11 wins, a Southern Conference championship and a win in the FCS playoffs.
“It was exceptional, but it could have been better,” he said. “That’s how I always look at it, even if we would have won the (national) championship. If there’s something versus Furman, something against Wofford, I could have done better.
“I don’t know how to put it in words, but it was definitely a journey. It’s always one thing to expect to win the (SoCon) championship. To go out and do it, that’s amazing, first championship I’ve ever won.”
Being a quarterback, it’s a change going from Randy Sanders, who was about not making mistakes and beating yourself, to more of an open concept with new coach George Quarles.
“It’s definitely a lot different. Everything is like it’s a 180,” he said. “You’re doing this and now you’re doing that. But it’s nice. I like both offenses; both have their good and bad points but I just see we’re playing fast. And this one I feel confident earlier than I did before.”
