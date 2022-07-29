George Quarles has not officially named a starting quarterback for East Tennessee State’s coming football season but the rest of the Southern Conference might have done the job for him.
Tyler Riddell, who had a record-setting season last year, was forced to prove himself again in the spring after Quarles took over for the retired Randy Sanders. Riddell was battling Brock Landis for the job in spring practice and, by all accounts, nobody had won the position outright when the pads were put away.
Then, on Thursday when the SoCon announced its preseason all-conference team, Riddell was the first-team quarterback.
When Quarles was asked if the league had made the choice for him, he smiled.
“They well may have,” Quarles said. “But I will say coming out of the spring it was kind of either-or. What Tyler has done this summer, he probably has separated himself. I think right now going into practice, he’s clearly the number one. He’s had a great summer. He’s gotten a little bit stronger. He just seems more comfortable on it. He’s taken on a little bit more of a leadership role. So really, really proud of Tyler. Now he’s still got to go out and do it but I’m really proud of the steps he’s taken.”
Riddell passed for 2,464 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 62.4% of his passes last season. In the game against Mercer that gave the Bucs the SoCon championship, he was 26 of 29 for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score in that game.
Riddell will have the luxury of handing off — and passing — to Jacob Saylors, the ETSU running back who was chosen as the SoCon’s preseason player of the year. Saylors rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year in a secondary role to All-American Quay Holmes. Saylors is the fourth all-time-leading rusher in ETSU history and this year he will get even more chances to show what he can do.
“Jacob is a heck of a player,” Quarles said. “He had a great year last year. He’s had a great career. He won’t have to share time this year with anybody and it’ll be kind of his show. I think we’ll use him in a variety of ways. He’s very versatile, runs the ball well from the backfield. I think you can get it to him in the passing game as well. He blocks well, a great leader, great teammate.”
Saylors was also on the preseason all-conference team as a kick returner after averaging more than 28 yards per kickoff return this year. He is expected to continue in that role again this year.
“Any way he can touch the ball,” Quarles said. “I just think he’s an explosive guy. He’s a touch away from a touchdown. And we want to score all the touchdown we can.”
The Bucs will gather back on campus on Tuesday before preseason camp opens in earnest Wednesday morning. They’re preparing for the Sept. 1 home opener against Mars Hill.
KIND WORDS
Furman head coach Clay Hendrix, under whom Quarles worked for the past five years, had nothing but praise for his former offensive coordinator.
“George has got a long track record of success,” Hendrix said Thursday at the SoCon’s annual media day in Asheville, North Carolina. “I don’t think that's going to change. George is who he is. I think the kids will enjoy playing for him. I think he’ll do a good job with the staff. I just think he’s the total package.”
Furman comes to Johnson City on Sept. 17 for what is expected to be a key SoCon game.
“It’ll make that day a little tougher with all the additives in there, but obviously that’s going to be a huge game for both of us and I hope for the conference standings,” Hendrix said.
