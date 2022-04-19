ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Kyle Richardson clubbed a three-run home run in the eighth inning and finished with a career-high six RBIs in East Tennessee State's 8-3 road baseball victory over UNC Asheville.
Richardson finished 3 for 4 overall, also hitting a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning.
He wasn’t the only one swinging with power for the Bucs (21-11).
Garrett Wallace was 2 for 3 with a solo home run and Cam Norgren had another solo shot, his eighth home run of the season. Tommy Barth banged out two hits in the lead-off spot.
Five ETSU pitchers combined to give up nine hits. Trevor Hanselman and Matt Bollenbacher threw the first five innings, giving up four hits.
Andrew Ronne (4-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for the victory, then Nathanial Tate closed out the final pair of innings.
Asheville (13-20) was led by Brock Mercado’s 3-for-4 day at the plate.