BRISTOL — It was a perfect night for Ben Rhodes for the first 90 laps.
Then he had to pit. No problem.
Rhodes, the reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, led the first two stages of Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Then he worked his way back through the field in the third stage to take the win.
“I thought we gave it away for a moment,” Rhodes said. “Driving back through the pack like that was really, really tough and not something we really wanted to do.
“My crew gave me such an awesome Tenda Toyota Truck this weekend that I wasn’t going to let them down. I had to go back up there and earn the spot back.”
At the end of the second stage, 90 laps into the 150-lap event, Rhodes had to pit after leading every lap in the first two stages.
With the stop, Rhodes moved back in the field from the top spot.
He worked his way back to the front over the final 60 laps and got his chance to make his move for the lead after a caution flag dropped on lap 136.
Rhodes started fourth on the restart on lap 144 and moved his way into second on the next lap. He passed Carson Hocevar for the lead on the next trip around the half-mile course.
He held off Hocevar over the final laps for the victory. Hocevar had limited options to get back in front on the last three laps.
“Either ripped the top or crashed him,” the 19-year-old driver said when asked about what he could have done differently against the 25-year-old Rhodes, who has been in the truck series for seven years.
“He slide-jobbed me. I should have prepared for it and crossed him up. Second place sucks.
“I couldn’t really compete with him. They just had good tires and he was the fastest truck all day. I was just trying really hard and hoping I could pull it off.”
TOP 10
John Hunter Nemecheck finished third in the race, followed by Parker Kligerman, driving a Chevrolet truck for Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports. Christian Eckes, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton and Zane Smith rounded out the top 10.
RED FLAG FALLS
A caution flag dropped on lap 95 for a most unusual incident coming out of turn two.
Austin Wayne Self’s truck bumped into the rear bumper of Matt DiBenedetto’s Chevrolet and the two vehicles locked bumpers.
The incident caused the trucks to run under caution for five laps before NASCAR flew the red flag while officials tried to unlock the two trucks.
For the hard-luck DiBenedetto, it was another discouraging incident.
“It’s getting very frustrating,” he said. “This sport doesn’t like me very well right now.
DOMINATING EARLY
Rhodes moved ahead of Logano on the first lap and led the field throughout the 40-lap first stage.
The Toyota driver stayed on the track after the first stage, but it was not by design.
Rhodes apparently missed the entrance to pit row and was not able to pit until the end of the second stage on lap 90.
Ty Majeski, also in a Toyota and running second in the first stage behind Rhodes, stayed on the track instead of pitting at the end of the opening stage.
STILL UP FRONT
Rhodes and Majeski continued to run in the first two spots in the second stage with Logano moving into the third spot after a caution on lap 53.
Nemecheck took the fourth spot on the restart with Kligerman, running in fifth and Chase Elliott in sixth.
By lap 70, Majeski pulled alongside Rhodes to challenge for the lead. But he could not get around him.
The two Toyotas driven by Rhodes and Majeski pulled away from the rest of the field, driving high on the track.
With the two trucks up front, plenty of racing took place behind them.
Nemecheck and Kligerman moved into third and fourth with passes of Logano.
The leaders stayed that way until the third stage.