East Tennessee State teammates Jack Rhea and Archie Davies were both three over par after the first round of the U.S. Amateur golf tournament.
Rhea, who will be a senior at ETSU, shot a 74 at par-71 Bandon Trails, while Davies posted a 75 at par-72 Bandon Dunes.
They were tied for 101st place and still in contention for a spot in match play.
The top 64 after Tuesday’s second round will advance to match play. The tournament is being played at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
Another ETSU golfer, Shiso Go, had his round derailed by a triple-bogey at the fourth hole and he finished with a eight-over-par 79. That tied him for 199th in the 264-player field.
Rhea and Go played in the same group and they’ll play together again in Tuesday’s second round.
Rhea didn’t card a birdie, making 15 pars and three bogeys.
Davies got off to a good start, making the turn at one under par, but carded four bogeys on the back nine.
Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Virginia, was also tied for 199th after shooting 79 at the Bandon Trails course.
McClure Meissner of San Antonio, Texas, was the first-round leader after an 8-under-par 64 at Bandon Dunes.
Once match play begins Wednesday, the action will be televised by the new Peacock streaming service and the Golf Channel.