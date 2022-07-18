Randy Sanders wasn’t sure what to expect in retirement, but now that he’s half a year in, he likes the way it fits.
“It’s like my brother told me,” the 56-year-old Sanders said this week. “Every day is Saturday. And he’s right. That’s very true.”
And they’re not the Saturdays that Sanders used to experience with all the pressure of trying to win a football game. The former college football coach is enjoying the kind of Saturdays that retirement should bring, the ones where you wake up when you want and decide if you’re going to go fishing, play golf or just hang out with the granddaughters.
“It took a little getting used to,” said Sanders, who announced his retirement as East Tennessee State’s head coach on Dec. 13. “When I first retired, it was a little strange waking up each day and not having anything I really had to do. I am really enjoying it.
“I’ve really settled into it now, waking up in the morning, drinking coffee and sitting on my screened porch.”
Sanders and his wife Cathy live on Cherokee Lake in Grainger County. He’s an avid fisherman and carries a single-digit handicap in golf.
“I haven’t gotten antsy yet,” he said. “I miss the coaches. I miss the players. I miss the relationships. There were a lot of people in the Dome that I saw every day.”
When Sanders announced he was leaving the coaching profession, many believed it would be just a temporary decision, that coaching was in his blood and he would return somewhere, sometime.
So far, that hasn’t happened.
“It will be interesting here in the next few weeks when football gets started,” said Sanders, who went out as the 2021 Southern Conference coach of the year after leading the Bucs to their second conference title in his four years at the school. “I’m looking forward to just being able to go to some high school games and sit in the stands and eat a hot dog. I think it’s been since my freshman year of high school that I’ve been to a football game just as a fan, that I wasn’t playing in, coaching in or scouting or something.
“I’m looking forward to watching a ballgame, taking in the atmosphere and just being able to enjoy it for what it is.”
Another thing Sanders says he wants to do is attend a tailgate party in the parking lots of Greene Stadium.
“I have never tailgated before a game and I hope to do it at ETSU,” he said. “I fell in love with that place. I see everybody tailgating. As the season got going and we were doing well, I’d see more and more people tailgating each week. When we were on the Buc walk, I could smell the food and see everything else. I want to get out in the parking lot and see all that.”
As for his ties in Knoxville, Sanders has one goal in mind. He wants to find someone to take him to a game on a boat, to be part of the famed Vol Navy.
“I’m going to have to find somebody in the Vol Navy and ride up at some point,” he said. "That’s one of things I’m most looking forward to.”
Sanders spent most of his football career in Knoxville. He played for Tennessee from 1984-88 and was an assistant coach for the Vols for 17 years. He was the offensive coordinator on the 1998 national championship team.
A while back, Sanders was informed he was being inducted into the Greater Knoxville Hall of Fame.
“That’s pretty cool,” he said. “I was not expecting that at all. It kind of caught me off guard.”
It really caught him off guard when a couple of friends called to congratulate him on the honor — before he was officially informed.
“The fact that I hadn’t heard about it made me a little nervous,” he said. “I didn’t want to get my hopes up, didn’t want to get them too high.”
Sanders finally got the call and now he’ll have to mark Aug. 25, the day of his induction, on his not-too-busy calendar.
“This is a great honor,” he said. "I’m looking forward to that.”