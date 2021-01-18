KNOXVILLE — Jeremy Pruitt is out as Tennessee's football coach, ending one of the worst tenures in program history.
Pruitt was fired for cause Monday for alleged NCAA violations under his watch, according to University of Tennessee sources with knowledge of the situation, meaning the university will not pay his buyout.
Pruitt lasted just three seasons and leaves behind a program that is under investigation for alleged NCAA rules violations.
Additionally, athletics director Phillip Fulmer will retire, sources said, after UT hires an AD to replace him, because he wants his successor to choose the next football coach. Fulmer made the decision to step down, and his departure is not tied to the investigation.
