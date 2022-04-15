SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jack Renwick was too much for East Tennessee State to handle Friday night.
Renwick drove in six runs and stole home as the Terriers beat ETSU 13-2 in a Southern Conference baseball game.
The sophomore shortstop hit a grand slam and a two-run double and scored three runs. He capped his night in the seventh inning when, after driving in two runs, he caught ETSU reliever Matt Bollenbacher and took off for home. He slid under the tag of catcher Noah Webb to put his team up 9-2.
The Terriers, who had won the series opener 5-3 on Thursday, improved to 26-9 overall, 5-0 in the SoCon. ETSU fell to 20-10, 3-2.
Wofford came into the series ranked No. 25 in the Baseball America poll. Ten of the Terriers' runs scored with two outs.
The Bucs took a 1-0 lead in the second when Ashton King drove in a run with a groundout, but it didn’t last long.
Wofford got back to even in the bottom of the second when Renwick walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on an error on the throw and scored on a sacrifice fly.
John Dempsey gave Wofford the lead in the third with a two-out RBI single and Renwick broke it open with a grand slam that left the Terriers up 6-1. Three of the runners that scored reached on two walks and a hit batter.
One more walk chased ETSU starter Colby Stuart (3-1). The preseason SoCon pitcher of the year worked 2 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on three hits and four walks.
David Beam drove in ETSU’s second run with a two-out single in the sixth inning. Beam, Tommy Barth and Cam Norgren each had two hits for the Bucs. Dempsey went 4 for 5 with three RBIs for Wofford.
Terriers starter Josh Vitus (3-3) held the Bucs to two runs in six innings. Wofford pitchers didn’t walk a batter and the Terriers stole six bases.
ETSU pitchers issued eight walks.
The two teams will conclude the series Saturday at 2 p.m.