BLUFF CITY — Brenden Reid score four touchdowns to lead David Crockett to a 39-16 season opening win over Sullivan East on Alumni Field on Friday.
Reid scored on TD runs of 26, 6 and 34 yards — and returned an interception 16 yards for another TD.
It was also a history-making night for Patriots’ place kicker Chipi Hamelryck. She became the first girl in Sullivan East history to score points in a football game. Hamelryck, a junior who is also a member of the Lady Pats soccer team, scored on a 24-yard field goal and added an extra point.
Brenden Reid opened the scoring for the Pioneers on a 26-yard scamper through the East defense with 6:04 left in the first quarter. With less than 24 seconds left in the opening period, Brayden Reid hauled in a 39-yard TD pass on a slant pattern from quarterback Jake Fox and suddenly, Crockett had a 12-0 advantage.
On the Pioneers’ next possession, Brenden Reid took a direct snap from center and bolted six yards into the end zone.
With just two seconds left in the half, East sophomore quarterback Drake Fisher threw an ill-advised pass right into the waiting arms of Crockett’s John Rucker, who raced 70 yards to paydirt. It was one of two interceptions in the game for Rucker.
The Pioneers went to halftime with a 25-0 advantage.
Brenden Reid tallied twice in the third quarter, once on an interception return and the other on his 34-yard romp untouched into the end zone. With a 39-0 lead, Crockett cleared its bench.
“Our defense played well tonight, but we’ve got to correct those mistakes before our next game,” said Brenden Reid.
East marched down the field with Hamelryck capping off the drive with her history-making field goal.
Fisher redeemed himself with fourth-quarter TD passes of 80 yards to Hunter Brown and 44 yards to Luke Hare.
The game was marred by 16 penalties, nine on Crockett.
“Probably the most penalties in a game in my four years of coaching at Crockett,” said Pioneers’ coach Hayden Chandley. “I was disappointed in how undisciplined we were tonight.
“Defensively, I thought we were lights out in the first half. But we still have a long way to go.”
Fox finished the game completing 17 of 29 passes for 183 yards.
Fisher got hot in the second half and ended the game 10-of-16 passing for 225 yards, but was intercepted four times.