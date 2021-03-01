GRAINGER — It was a major underdog role for a reason, and Sullivan Central couldn’t keep pace with one of the top teams in the state.
Grainger opened up an early lead and eventually worked its way to a 68-45 win over the Lady Cougars in the Region 1-AA girls basketball semifinals Monday night at the Lady Grizzlies’ gym.
It was the third straight year Grainger ended the season for Central, which finished at 19-10. The Lady Grizzlies moved into an all-district final Wednesday against South Greene, which upset Sullivan East 56-55 in the other semifinal.
Grainger led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and pushed its advantage to 37-23 by halftime. Tori Rutherford paced the Grainger attack with 22 points. Lauren Longmire added 17 points while Sydnie Hayes totaled 11.
For Sullivan Central, Bre Yarber finished out her standout career with 18 points. She went over 2,000 points in her previous game.
CLOUDLAND 58, COSBY 46
COSBY — The Lady Highlanders handled the road setting well, breaking open a tie game with a 14-0 run in the third quarter.
Heaven Caraway had eight of her nine points in the decisive third quarter.
“It was our best quarter as a team,” said Cloudland head coach Matt Birchfield.
The Highlanders improved to 20-5 and advanced to play a fourth game this season against North Greene in Wednesday’s championship at 7 p.m. North Greene won two of the first three meetings.
Jasmine Birchfield paced the Lady Highlanders with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Mandy Benfield totaled 15 points.
Bralyn McGaha led Cosby with 18 points while Gracie Myers added 15.
NORTH GREENE 71, UNAKA 44
BAILEYTON — In dominant fashion, the Lady Huskies ended Unaka’s season.
There was little doubt early as North Greene rushed out to a 35-14 halftime advantage.
Haleigh Bernard led the Lady Huskies with 19 points while reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career. Also for North Greene, Brooklyn Anderson had 17 points while Shelby Davenport added 15.