RUTLEDGE — Andrew Knittel scored at the buzzer, lifting Volunteer to a 64-62 victory over Grainger on Saturday night in the Region 1-3A quarterfinals.
Knittel finished with 16 points, tying Garrison Barrett for team-high honors.
Volunteer advanced to the regional semifinals, where it will face Unicoi County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Hal Henard. Unicoi County beat Claiborne 74-46 on Saturday night.
Greeneville and Elizabethton will be in the other regional semifinal.
Bradin Minton added 11 points for the Falcons, while Joltin Harrison had 10.
Grainger got all of its production from its starting five players with Emmanuel Atkins leading the way with 26 points. Landon Patterson had 12 and Jaxon Williams had 10.
Greeneville 82, Sullivan East 52
GREENEVILLE — Kobi Gillespie led a Greeneville 3-point assault with 31 points and the Greene Devils went on to down Sullivan East in 1-3A quarterfinal play.
The Greene Devils made 11 shots from 3-point range and Gillespie had three of them. Reid Satterfield led the way with four 3-pointers among his 19 points. Adjontay Dabbs had three from long range while scoring 15.
Greeneville advanced to the semifinals, where it will face Elizabethton, a 63-60 winner over Cocke County.
Sullivan East’s season came to an end with Dylan Bartley scoring 28 points and Braden Standbridge getting 11.
Region 1-4A
Dobyns-Bennett 87 Jefferson County 35
KINGSPORT — The Indians blew it open after halftime, shooting 72.7% (24 of 33) in the process while advancing to the semifinal round.
D-B shot only 36.6 in the opening half, going 2 of 13 from 3-point range. That contributed to the Patriots, who trailed 31-18 at the break, staying somewhat within striking range.
Jack Browder totaled 19 points, Carter Metz 16 and Malachi Hale 15 for D-B, which got 12 from Brady Stump. Charlie McHugh added 10 off the bench.
The Patriots were topped by Connor Haney and Vontez McCray with 10 points each.
Region 1-2A
Alcoa 66, Johnson County 61
ALCOA — Zack Parsons led a Johnson County upset bid with 20 points. Connor Simcox came through with 14 points and Dalton Robinson had 13, but the Longhorns came up a little short. Preston Greer had nine points.
Terrence Dosey racked up 22 points for the Tornadoes and Jahvin Carter netted 18. Joseph Carter finished with 14.
Region 1-1A
Hancock County 57 University High 55
SNEEDVILLE — Storm Ramsey flooded the nets with five 3-point goals and 21 points to lead the Indians over the upset-minded Bucs.
Chandler Ferguson added 16 points and Hunter Hatfield had 11 for Hancock.
University High countered with 21 points for John Carter and 15 points for A.J. Murphy.
Jellico 71, Unaka 66
JELLICO — Gracin Gerber canned a 24-point performance and Isaac McNealy accounted for 22 as the Blue Devils fended off a determined Rangers team.
Garrett McNealy added 10 more for Jellico.
The Rangers’ Joe-Z Blamo had 24 points and Landon Ramsey came through with 21. Gavin Seigfried contributed 11 and Joseph Slagle ended with eight.