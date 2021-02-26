BLOUNTVILLE — Bre Yarber reached a major milestone and turned in a superb performance that helped keep Sullivan Central’s basketball season alive.
Yarber went over 2,000 points for her career, totaling 25 in a 71-58 win over Greeneville in the Region 1-AA girls basketball semifinals Friday night.
Yarber also had 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots.
“Bre is a great player,” Lady Cougars coach Kristi Walling said. “She can do so many things and score in so many ways.
“I’m proud of my kids. They took care of the ball and hit some outside shots that we haven’t been hitting lately. And we made some free throws down the stretch.”
Improving to 19-9, Central advanced to Monday’s semifinals and will travel to play state-power Grainger (30-3) at 7 p.m.
Greeneville guard Delana DeBusk was forced to leave the game in the second half with a medical issue.
“Tonight was a tough overall emotional game,” Walling said. “As a coach, you never want to see any player go down. DeBusk is a fantastic player. I love the fire she plays with.”
Jaelyn West and Rachel Niebruegge also came up big for the Lady Cougars. West finished with 18 points while Niebruegge added 17.
For Greeneville, Tambryn Ellenburg led the way with 16 points. Chloe Marsh and Anna Shaw each added 10.
Sevier County 46, Volunteer 32
SEVIERVILLE — Scoring only four first-half points, the Lady Falcons were unable to keep their season alive.
Mackenna Loveday led the District 2-AAA champion Bearettes with 13 points.
S. Greene 58, Elizabethton 49
GREENEVILLE — Jordyn Roderick scored 15 points and the Lady Rebels created a little breathing room in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Merriweather and Addison Williams each added 11 points for South Greene.
Morgan Headrick paced the Lady Cyclones with 14 points while Renna Lane added 12. Tori Roberts chipped in with 10 points. Elizabethton finished with a record of 17-10.
Grainger 66, Unicoi County 33
GRAINGER — A balanced attack by the Lady Grizzlies was too much for Unicoi to overcome.
Lauren Longmire (13 points), Audrey Stratton (12) and Alia Maloney (10) each reached double digits for Grainger.
Caroline Podvin led the Lady Blue Devils (14-15) with nine points.
Unaka 39, Greenback 38
GREENBACK — The Lady Cherokees missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer as the Lady Rangers held on for the big road victory.
Lyndie Ramsey totaled 14 points, 11 coming in the second half as Unaka (11-15) earned a semifinal matchup Monday at North Greene. Kiki Forney totaled 11 points, hitting three treys — including one in the fourth quarter.
Madison Graves led Greenback with 16 points.
Cosby 70, Hampton 29
COSBY — Leading 9-8 at the end of one quarter, the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Bulldogs 35-8 in the second on their way to a blowout victory.
Gracie Myers led Cosby with 16 points, while Bralyn McGaha finished with 11 and Leia Groat scored 10.
Madison McClain paced Hampton with 11 points with Macy Henry the next high scorer with seven.