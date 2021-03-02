COSBY—Nearly every ounce of drama was squeezed out of Tuesday night’s Region 1-A basketball semifinal at Cosby.
Hampton had a chance to win it at the final horn, but Conor Burleson’s 3-point try bounced off the iron — enabling the Eagles to escape with a 55-54 victory.
It marked the second consecutive year the two teams played a thriller at this stage of the tournament. The Bulldogs prevailed 49-47 in 2020. In 2021, it was Cosby’s turn to come away on top.
Hampton (21-11) got the last shot after the Eagles missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity. Coach Ned Smith’s team called timeout with 2.5 seconds to go to set up a final play.
Inbounding from the right side on Cosby’s end of the floor, Morgan Lyons found Burleson a few feet behind the right-wing arc. The junior quickly turned and fired, but the shot sailed a little long.
Parker Henry put the ball in the bucket on a follow-up, but the horn sounded before he managed to get it out of his hands.
The Eagles (14-12), who will visit North Greene for Thursday night’s final before moving on to compete in sectional play, were topped by Trey Johnson with 22 points (14 in first half). Hayden Green added 12 and Corey Askew eight.
Burleson was high man for Hampton, piling up 20 points. Lyons accounted for 14.
After stumbling to an 8-0 deficit, the Bulldogs led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter and 32-30 at halftime. The Eagles were up by a point (47-46) entering the fourth stanza.
NORTH GREENE 78, SULLIVAN NORTH 57
BAILEYTON—The Sullivan North basketball era concluded with a loss at North Greene in the Region 1-A semifinals.
Kendal Loftis powered through with 24 points in leading the Huskies to the championship game, where they will host Cosby on Thursday night.
North Greene’s Chriss Schultz barely missed a triple-double as he accumulated 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine rebounds.
North trailed by only six (34-28) at halftime before the Huskies’ inside combination took over.
Isaiah Pruitt led a balanced Golden Raiders attack with 16 points and Bryson Vance finished with 14. Other double- digit scorers included Jacob Cross with 12 points and C.J. Mardis with 10.
The Huskies, who garnered their 30th win, are also assured a place in next Monday’s sectional round.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 65, SOUTH-DOYLE 49
KINGSPORT—Reserve McKinley Tincher cut loose for a game-high 20 points, underscoring a convincing win for the Indians.
D-B will play visiting Jefferson County for the regional crown on Thursday night, then has a sectional game on Monday.
Missing nine of their first 10 shots against the Cherokees, D-B led only 9-7 at the end of one quarter. Behind a 4-of-4 effort from Jack Browder, the Indians found their touch (9 of 14) in the second period and went to the half up 31-20.
It was a 52-31 game entering the fourth quarter.
Browder, with 15 points, and teammate Malachi Hale, 12, reached double figures in the scoring column. Tincher sank four of D-B’s eight 3-pointers.
Tony Sapp topped South-Doyle with 16 points. Quinton Carr and Jatory Newton both netted 10.