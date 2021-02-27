There are no second chances at this stage of the high school basketball season, so Sullivan East didn’t take any.
The Patriots rolled from the get-go, blasting Chuckey-Doak 89-38 in the region quarterfinals at the Dyer Dome on Saturday in Bluff City.
East coach Dillon Faver said he was proud of his team’s performance.
“I thought Mason Montgomery was a great on-the-court leader,” Faver said. “Isaac Grubbs came in and gave us unbelievable energy. We have to play great defense, rebound and take our shots. If we do that, we’re pretty good. I’m proud of my team and our effort.”
East improved to 23-6 and will play host to Grainger (19-9) in Tuesday’s semifinal at 7 p.m.
Saturday was a night where everybody got involved as East had 12 players dent the scoring column. Dylan Bartley led the way with 17 points while Clayton Ivester added 13 and Ethan Bradford scored 11.
Tyler Ramsey topped the Black Knights with 13 points while Cadin Tullock totaled 11.
GREENEVILLE 96 UNICOI COUNTY 51
GREENEVILLE — Jakobi Gillespie cut loose for 27 points, and the Greene Devils scored 36 second-quarter points.
The Blue Devils played without John Good, who resigned as head coach Friday. Athletic director Michael Smith filled in as the interim head coach. Good stepped down after controversy developed from a social media video where Good made comments at an East Tennessee State University rally concerning the national anthem kneeling situation.
“Coach Good informed us Friday afternoon of his decision to resign as the head coach of UCHS basketball, effective immediately,” Unicoi County director of schools John English said. “We have nothing but respect and appreciation for Coach Good and his dedication and commitment to our basketball program. We were proud to have him and his family join our program and community two years ago and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Greeneville added 29 more points in the third quarter. Trey Mayes scored 18 points for the Greene Devils while Reid Satterfield added 15 and Connor DeBusk totaled 14.
Ty Johnson paced the Blue Devils, who finished with a record of 16-15, with 13 points.
SOUTH-DOYLE 59 DANIEL BOONE 41
KNOXVILLE — Breiydon Gilliam went down fighting like a warrior, but the Trailblazers didn’t have the net in their crosshairs.
Shooting less than 30% for the game, Boone fell short. Gilliam finished with 13 points and showed his effort with 20 rebounds. Caleb Head added 10 points.
It was a season-ending loss for the Trailblazers (11-15).
JEFFERSON COUNTY 73 VOLUNTEER 64
DANDRIDGE — The Falcons jumped out to a 7-0 lead and were down by just one at the break, but the Patriots started the second half with a 14-0 run.
Volunteer made a push to get back into the game in the fourth quarter, but Jeff County’s Kawika Makua, a transfer from California, made some clutch shots down the stretch. Makua scored 27 points, including a 9-for-9 performance from the free throw line. Kobe Parker added 21 while Jacob Thompson added 13.
Volunteer (12-13) was led in scoring by Andrew Knittel and Garrison Barrett, who each had 12 points. Jon Wes Lovelace added 10.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 64 MORRISTOWN EAST 39
KINGSPORT — By halftime the Indians had the Hurricanes backed into a corner, and D-B didn’t let them out.
Javan Gillespie cut loose for 17 points and D-B hit nine 3-pointers in the dominant win. Jack Browder added 12 points while Malachi Hale and McKinley Tincher each chipped in with 10.
The Indians (23-4) will play host to South-Doyle (15-9) in Tuesday’s semifinal.
ELIZABETHTON 62 SOUTH GREENE 48
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones avenged last year’s region quarterfinal loss, thanks in part to a big second-half performance from Seth Carter.
The Cyclones’ guard scored 17 of his 24 points after halftime, including 11 in the fourth quarter as Elizabethton pulled away 38-36 game entering the final period. Carter was 7 of 8 from the free throw line in the final eight minutes.
“Seth Carter was a spark plug for us all night,” Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “He got us going and finished the game for us. He did all the little things to help us advance.”
Jake Roberts added 15 points for the Cyclones, who improved to 18-7 and moved into Tuesday’s semifinal contest at Greeneville (25-6).
Aydan Hawk led South Greene with 14 points while Ty Bailey added 10.
COSBY 79, UNAKA 58
COSBY — Despite nine treys from Joseph Slagle, six in a impressive third-quarter display, the Rangers came up short against the Eagles.
Paxton Coggins led Cosby with 21 points while Cory Askew had 14 and Mr. Basketball finalist Trey Johnson added 12.
Slagle finished with 29 points. Will Sexton added 14 points while Joe-z Blamo totaled 10. Unaka finished with a record of 7-21.
GRAINGER 64 SULLIVAN SOUTH 47
GRAINGER — Nick Ellege and Cooper Johnson gave the Rebels a fighting chance, but the Grizzlies were too tough.
Ellege and Johnson, who hit six 3-pointers, each finished with 18 points. However, South dug a 17-point hole by halftime and couldn’t recover.
It was the last game in school history for South, which finished 12-12.
Jaxon Williams powered Grainger with 20 points. Emmanuel Atkins (12), Ty Overbay (11) and Brody Grubb (10) each hit double figures in scoring.
SULLIVAN NORTH 49 HANCOCK 40
SNEEDVILLE — There will be at least one more game in the Raiders’ basketball history.
North went on the road and locked it down on the defensive end.
“Our defensive effort was great,” said North head coach Travis Cain.
Isaiah Pruitt led North’s offensive charge with 13 points. Jacob Cross totaled 10.
The Raiders (16-9) will travel to face state-power North Greene in Tuesday’s semifinal round.