After a season full of trying to establish who was the best in each district, area teams spread their wings and try to determine how far they can fly.
Region basketball tournaments arrive in full force Friday and Saturday.
The girls play Friday at the home sites of the highest district finisher. The boys do likewise Saturday.
Action moves to central sites Monday with the girls semifinals while the boys play Tuesday. Girls championships are Wednesday while boys title games are Thursday.
The top two finishers in the region earn a spot in the sectional round.
Here’s a look at each of the eight area region tournaments along with location for semifinals and finals. Pecking order in each group is based on likelihood of reaching finals, based on bracket position.
BOYS
1-4A at Jefferson County
There doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut favorite after Dobyns-Bennett’s district-final loss to Science Hill. That put the Indians on the same side of the bracket with Morristown East, a potential semifinal that still looks like a 50-50 battle as the teams went into overtime in their previous meeting in December.
Science Hill will enter as the slightest of favorites, but — barring an upset — the championship road still goes through Morristown East or Dobyns-Bennett.
Over the last 15 years, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett have combined to win 14 championships with the Hilltoppers capturing 10.
Pecking order
Science Hill, D-B, Morristown East, Sevier County, Daniel Boone, West Ridge, Jefferson County, Morristown West.
The last time they won Region 1-AAA
Dobyns-Bennett: 2021
Science Hill: 2020
Sevier County: 2019
Morristown West: 1986
Daniel Boone, Morristown East, West Ridge and Jefferson County have not won a 1-AAA title. Boone won Region 1-AA titles from 1997-99.
1-3A at Greeneville
Let’s put Greeneville’s 24-6 record into the proper perspective. Two of the six losses came before the football players were ready, including Mr. Basketball finalist Ja’Kobi Gillespie.
Three of the setbacks came against teams (Dobyns-Bennett, Bearden, Farragut) with specific designs on reaching the Class 4A state tournament. The other loss was to Berkmar, Georgia, in the Arby’s Classic. Berkmar is 23-4 and two wins away from the Class 7A state final four.
So yes, the defending state champion Greene Devils, who are also three-time defending region champions, are heavily favored on their home court.
Unicoi County takes on a new role, going from underdog to the hunted.
Pecking order
Greeneville, Unicoi County, Grainger, Volunteer, Elizabethton, Cocke County, Sullivan East, Claiborne
Recent titles
Greeneville: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2014
Grainger: 2018
Sullivan East: 2017, 2013, 2012, 2010
Elizabethton: 2016, 2015
Unicoi County: 2011, 2008
1-2A at Gatlinburg-Pittman
With this tournament on Pittman’s floor and what appears to be a fairly balanced grouping, the Highlanders get the nod as favorite.
They didn’t play as tough of a schedule as Alcoa, but the Tornadoes (14-17) lost a bunch of those difficult games.
Chuckey-Doak is the top entrant from District 1, and since these teams don’t have a lot of region history against each other, the Black Knights probably have as good of a chance as anybody.
Pecking order
Gatlinburg-Pittman, Chuckey-Doak, Alcoa, South Greene, Johnson County, Union County, Pigeon Forge, West Greene
Recent titles
Alcoa: 2020
Union County: 2009
Pigeon Forge: 2007, 2006, 2004
1-1A at Walters State in Morristown
It’s going to be hard for District 2 to keep Hampton and North Greene from reaching the title game.
Jellico has won nine games in a row, but doesn’t have an overpowering resume against District 1 teams. Hancock is a 20-win team, but lost twice to North Greene.
Pecking order
Hampton, North Greene, University High, Jellico, Hancock County, Unaka, Washburn, Cosby
Recent titles
Hampton: 2020, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2011
University High: 2019, 2008, 2007
North Greene: 2021, 2018
GIRLS
1-4A at Jefferson County
It was a mixed bag of results for these two districts, so the region event is a bit of an unknown.
Defending champion Sevier County has a good overall record at 23-6, and carries a tenuous role of favorite.
Science Hill is just 2-3 this season against possible semifinal opponents D-B and Jefferson County.
Pecking order
Sevier County, Science Hill, David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett, Jefferson County, Morristown West, West Ridge, Morristown East
Recent titles
Sevier County: 2021
Science Hill: 2020, 2019, 2013, 2012, 2011
Morristown West: 2017, 2016, 2014, 2010, 2009, 2006
Jefferson County: 2015, 2002
1-3A at Greeneville
Greeneville was actually the No. 3 seed in the district tournament, but put everything together and erased a pair of regular-season losses to Grainger in the finals.
It’s a close call between the Lady Greene Devils and District 1 champ Elizabethton for the role of favorite, but home-court advantage gives the slight nod to Greeneville.
Grainger is still a threat, despite coming off the end of its 15-game winning streak.
Pecking order
Greeneville, Elizabethton, Grainger, Cocke County, Sullivan East, Volunteer, Cherokee, Unicoi County
Recent titles
Grainger: 2021, 2017
Elizabethton: 2020, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2005, 2004
Greeneville: 2018, 2008*, 2007*, 2005*, 2004*
Unicoi County: 2003, 2002
*—Class AAA
1-2A at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Gatlinburg-Pittman played a tough schedule and brings the best record into this tournament. Throw in home-court advantage and it’s a clear-cut favorite role.
Pecking order
Gatlinburg-Pittman, South Greene, Alcoa, Happy Valley, West Greene, Cumberland Gap, Pigeon Forge, Chuckey-Doak
Recent titles
South Greene: 2019, 2017*, 2016*, 2015*, 2010
Gatlinburg-Pittman: 2018, 2017, 2013
Chuckey-Doak: 2012
Pigeon Forge: 2011, 2006
*—Class A
1-1A at Walters State in Morristown
District 1 teams should fare pretty well in this tournament as only one District 2 squad enters with a record above the .500 mark.
North Greene hasn’t lost to a Class A team since Nov. 20, and is a rock-solid favorite.
Pecking order
North Greene, Cloudland, Unaka, Cosby, Hampton, Washburn, Hancock County, Jellico.
Recent titles
North Greene: 2021, 2020, 2011, 2010
Cosby: 2019
Unaka: 2018, 2004
Cloudland: 2014, 2013, 2012, 2008, 2007, 2005, 2003, 2002
Hampton: 2009, 2006