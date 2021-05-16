A trip to the state tournament is two wins away, but baseball, softball and soccer teams face elimination contests Monday and Tuesday.
The region tournament begins Monday at various sites across Northeast Tennessee. Semifinal winners advance to the mid-week championship contests while losers see their seasons come to a close. Sectional action, with a trip to next week’s Spring Fling, will be held Friday (baseball and softball) and Saturday (soccer).
Team tennis sectionals are slated for Friday with Science Hill the only local school in the mix. The Hilltoppers and Lady Hilltoppers will take on Farragut on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Pete Zannis Tennis Complex.
The individual region tournament will take place Monday at the Ida Stone Jones courts in Bristol. Champions in singles and doubles, boys and girls, earn trips to Murfreesboro.
Here is a look at who is favored in baseball, softball and soccer.
BASEBALL 1-AAA
Seymour is loaded on the mound, having allowed one or zero runs 19 times in 33 games. The Eagles are clearly the favorite, but Science Hill should have its say in the matter.
Predicted winner: Seymour
1-AA
Greeneville is ranked No. 4 in the state and deserving of the favorite role.
However, the Greene Devils face a tough semifinal task against Sullivan South, which will likely be fired up for what could be the last game in school history.
Unicoi County is the dark horse.
Predicted winner: Greeneville
1-A
Anything other than a University High-North Greene rematch in Wednesday’s championship game would require an upset. And once again, the state’s No. 1-ranked Huskies’ possession of two aces gives them the favorite role.
Predicted winner: North Greene
SOFTBALL 1-AAA
Pitcher Catelyn Riley, a University of Mississippi signee, makes Jefferson County a tough out for any team.
But Tennessee High’s sweet run to the District 1-AAA title earned the Lady Vikings the favorite role.
Daniel Boone and Morristown East will have to fight over the dark horse role when they meet in the semifinals.
Predicted winner: Daniel Boone
1-AA
Elizabethton and Greeneville appear to be on a collision course for Wednesday’s title game. However, Unicoi County might have something to say about that.
Predicted winner: Elizabethton
1-A
North Greene knocked off Unaka in the district final, but the Lady Rangers will likely get a chance for revenge.
Predicted winner: Unaka
SOCCER 1-AAA
It became a more difficult chore for Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett when Bearden moved into Region 1, and this year is no different as the Bulldogs hold the favorite role.
Predicted winner: Bearden
1-AA
When a team is the three-time defending state champion, it is the favorite until someone proves otherwise. Greeneville is that team.
Predicted winner: Greeneville
1-A
It was no bargain for University High when Gatlinburg-Pittman was knocked off by Austin-East in the district finals. Despite that loss, the Highlanders — who reached each of the last two state championship games and won in 2018 — are still favored in the region.
Predicted winner: Gatlinburg-Pittman