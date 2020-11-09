Tentative region assignments for football could look different among larger schools once the dust settles with the TSSAA.
The state organization placed only four schools in Region 1-6A, but when the final alignment is drawn it could be six.
Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Morristown East and Jefferson County are locked in as the first four. But William Blount wants to jump the Region 2 ship and make it at least a five-team league.
The sixth team could be West Ridge, which might be bumped from Class 5A to Class 6A — pending Thursday’s Board of Control meeting, where the school’s submission of an anticipated enrollment of 1,448 will be discussed. Some people believe the enrollment figure should be significantly higher, and it would take only 64 students to push West Ridge into Class 6A.
TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress stated last week his staff has “real concerns” about the legitimacy of the lower figure. When asked if the designation of only four teams for Region 1-6A was an indication the TSSAA believes West Ridge may be moved into Class 6A, Childress said, “That is a very real possibility.”
Of course, the Board of Control could still accept West Ridge’s submission and leave the new school in Class 5A for football.
As for William Blount, moving into a different league from Maryville was perhaps the motivation for that school’s desire to align with Region 1.
“William Blount has requested to be moved into Region 1-6A, and the four schools in the region have written letters supporting that move,” Childress said.
A six-team league would be a breath of fresh air for Science Hill, D-B, Jeff County and East. If their league remains with just four teams, they will have the difficult task of finding seven non-league opponents.
Schools across the state have until Thursday to appeal their placements to the TSSAA Board of Control. If there are any changes in classification, it could alter the following football alignments.
Region 1-5A
Daniel Boone, David Crockett, West Ridge, Cherokee, Tennessee High, Morristown West
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Volunteer, Greeneville, Grainger, Seymour
Region 1-3A
Unicoi County, Johnson County, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene, Claiborne
Region 1-2A
Happy Valley, Hampton, South Greene, Cumberland Gap
Region 1-1A
Unaka, Cloudland, North Greene, Cosby, Hancock County
As for basketball, baseball and softball, the current district alignments are:
1-AAAA
Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, West Ridge
1-AAA
Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Unicoi County, Volunteer, Tennessee High
1-AA
Happy Valley, Johnson County, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene, South Greene
1-A
University High, Unaka, Cloudland, Hampton, North Greene
NEW ADs
Athletic directors were announced for West Ridge and Sullivan East on Monday.
Longtime Sullivan South baseball coach and athletic director Anthony Richardson was selected as the AD at West Ridge.
Kim Carrier was chosen as the new athletic director at Sullivan East.
STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
Elizabethton senior receiver Parker Hughes leads the state in touchdown receptions with 17.
That total is tied for sixth place nationally. Mason Gilkey of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, leads the nation with 23 touchdown grabs.
Hughes’ total of 1,133 receiving yards ranks No. 3 in the state and No. 23 in the nation.
Bryson Rollins, Hughes’ teammate, ranks No. 7 in the state for total yards. The junior quarterback has 2,540 combined passing and rushing yards.
Cyclones’ place-kicker Sean Smithdeal is the Tennessee leader with 63 extra points.
All of these statistical rankings are according to MaxPreps, which is the official sports statistics partner for the TSSAA.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Six Dobyns-Bennett student-athletes will make their choices official Wednesday at the high school. The ceremonies will begin at 3:10 p.m with Jaden Potts signing to play women’s basketball at King University.
Following her will be Isabella van der Biest (University of Alabama, women’s golf), Emma True (Milligan College, women’s soccer), Taylor Kilgore (Carson-Newman, golf), Zoie Larkins (Francis-Marion University, women’s volleyball) and Hannah Day (Roane State, women’s volleyball).
COMBINE EVENT
Rosters were announced recently for the NFL-style combine event that will be held at Murfreesboro Oakland on Dec. 9.
The event is being organized by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association, and replaces the annual East-West All-Star Football Classic for this year only because of COVID-19. It will allow standout seniors an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of college coaches.
Among the Northeast Tennessee invitees are Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson and offensive lineman Zach Ferguson, David Crockett defensive lineman Tony Davis, Elizabethton receiver Parker Hughes and Cloudland offensive lineman Eli Presswood.
More than 100 of the state’s top seniors have been invited to the event. They will be tested and timed in nearly a dozen different categories that college coaches specifically use to help determine who they target for scholarship offers.
PICKS OF THE WEEK
David Crockett 28, South-Doyle 24: It would be difficult to pick against the Pioneers because of the way their offense has been playing of late — even though the Cherokees are capable of the road win.
Dobyns-Bennett 21, McMinn County 20: If the Indians win, it will likely be because their front seven played an excellent game and found ways to stop drives by the Cherokees.
Elizabethton 38, East Hamilton 28: The Cyclones will need to execute on offense and make plays on defense.
Meigs County 28, Hampton 22: Both teams have scored at least 27 points in every game they’ve played this year. So whichever team gets more defensive stops will likely be the winner.
Oliver Springs 29, Cloudland 20: This is mainly a pick based on the traditional strength of Region 2. Oliver Springs hasn’t lost to a Region 1 team in the playoffs since 2000, and the Bobcats beat the Highlanders 29-0 last year.
Picks record: 8-3
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
The Cyclones’ senior standout came up big in a 56-34 win over East Ridge in the first round of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs.
He caught six passes for 147 yards and scored four touchdowns. Also, Hughes added five rushing attempts for 47 yards.
THE HOGS AWARD
David Crockett Pioneers
When the Pioneers needed to run, the line opened holes for 8.1 yards per attempt.
When Crockett wanted to pass, it was a fortress wall as Mason Britton found time to complete 16 of 19 passes (a season-high 84 percent) with an average of 18.3 yards per completion.
It added up to a 63-35 win over Sevier County in the Class 5A playoffs.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Hampton Bulldogs
It was a 14-14 tie after three quarters, and the ’Dog D needed to come up with a difference-making finish.
The Bulldogs pitched a fourth-quarter shutout against Oneida, sealing the win with an interception. The 28-14 decision moved them into the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.