Reaching the major leagues and the World Series may seem like the mountain top in a person’s life, but Jeff Reed has found a higher calling at a place nestled in the northeast corner of Tennessee.
And he has a tag-team partner in Bernie Young. The duo gives Providence Academy a one-two punch few area high school baseball programs could ever claim.
Reed took over as head coach at Providence prior to the 2019 season, quickly gaining a level of empathy for the kids in the program.
“For some reason they couldn’t keep players at Providence,” Reed said. “I felt bad for the kids. The Lord was knocking at my door, and I got time to work with them. I wanted to give back some of the things the Lord had blessed me with.
“The first year we went 7-17, and it was the best year of my life coaching. I loved those kids.”
Think about that for a moment. A 7-17 season brought joy to the heart of Reed, a man with a lifetime resume of success. Reed was selected No. 12 overall by the Minnesota Twins in 1980 — coincidentally halfway between No. 1 pick Darryl Strawberry and No. 23 selection Billy Beane (of “Moneyball” fame). Reed played for 17 seasons in the big leagues, and was a member of the Cincinnati Reds’ World Series champion team in 1990.
Shortly after retiring from the majors in 2000, Reed joined forces with Ray Smith and the Elizabethton Twins — working as the hitting coach for the ultra successful minor-league baseball team. A few years later, he pulled double duty as an important part of Science Hill High School’s state-level success as an assistant coach.
When he got to Providence, Reed asked the kids why they thought some of the better players didn’t stick at the school.
“They said, ‘It doesn’t mean a lot and we don’t play many games,’ ” Reed said. “I felt bad for those kids. The senior year should be one of the best years of your life in sports.”
Reed said he wanted to help make things better for Providence baseball players while also working on the meatier parts of life.
“The Lord called me to coach there and give the kids something they could be proud to look back on,” said Reed, a 58-year-old native of Joliet, Illinois. “I really want to help them build relationships with the Lord. That’s what Providence Academy is all about, playing baseball the right way and enjoying it.
“It’s not that you don’t want to win, but wins and losses are not that big of a deal. We want them to learn baseball and get close to the Lord, along with getting good grades and developing to play at the next level.”
ADDING BERNIE
Reed said his coaching staff is strong with Hunter Reid, Lance Reed (Jeff’s son), Chad Rowland, Nick Lingerfelt and Jeff Eisfelder.
And of course, Young, who serves as the Knights’ pitching coach.
“He’s outstanding,” Reed said. “I’ve never had a coach in my life who beat me to the ballpark and practice. Bernie beats me to the park every day. He sets everything up and has everything ready.”
Reed said Young has a lot of baseball strengths, but there is something he does even better than dealing with the details of the game.
“His knowledge is off the charts, but one of his biggest assets is he cares about the kids,” Reed said.
Young has a superb resume, too. He was a standout player at North Surry High School in North Carolina and later starred at Liberty University, where he hit .387 as a senior and had hopes of getting drafted. Young didn’t make the draft cut, but got a call from the White Sox for spring training in 1979.
“I was ecstatic,” Young said. “Every little kid playing baseball dreams of being able to do that.”
Young got the gut punch of being released, but went on to have a successful coaching career — including the magical season of 1998 when he led Science Hill to its first state championship in 35 years.
FITS LIKE A GLOVE
With all of that success and having worked with top-level athletes, Reed said he wasn’t sure how Young would fit at Providence.
“I was worried he would get frustrated after coaching at Science Hill,” Reed said. “Over there you have an abundance of great athletes. But he’s patient. He loves the kids and he’s not just a baseball coach. He’s a man of the Lord.”
Young had been out of baseball for 12 years before he walked onto the field at Providence.
“It has been a learning experience for me all over again,” said the 65-year-old Young. “That’s the part that has been really exciting. I guess I’m like most people, a kid at heart. Baseball is a game, and though it doesn’t change it does change in the way you teach and coach. I had to learn a lot.”
Young said Providence is a different place for a lot of reasons.
“There are great people and it’s Christian-based,” Young said. “You’re not afraid to pray at any time and talk to the kids about Jesus. That makes it a really special place.”
Working with Reed adds to it, Young said.
“He does it right,” Young said. “I don’t know how kids think these days, but what he has done is amazing. Just being around him every day is a blessing. I tell the kids, ‘Do you realize how lucky you are to have a man like Jeff Reed? Hang on every word.’ ”
THE 2021 SEASON
The Knights began the new year Monday with a 10-0 win over Hampton. The program is getting better and plans are in place to move into the TSSAA at the Division II level in 2023.
The top pitchers this year are expected to be Milligan signee Noah Lawson, sophomore right-hander Tyner Simpson and junior lefty Carter Sprouse.
Top sticks include Milligan signee Daniel Lawson (catcher), junior outfielder Mabry Reynolds and freshman first baseman Hayden York.
The Knights are very young with a starting lineup that includes two sophomores, three freshmen, and two eighth-graders.
“We are young,” Reed said. “But we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”