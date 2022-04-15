BRISTOL — Tyler Reddick posted the fastest time during Friday practice for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet posted a fast lap of 20.017 seconds at 89.924 mph around the .533-mile oval. He was also third fastest among the NASCAR Cup Series drivers over a 10-lap average.
After Friday’s practice under dusty conditions, the California native expects the racing surface to be different for the race on Sunday.
“From practice to the race it’s going to be a huge difference,” Reddick said. “We’re going to be racing at night and the track holds moisture better. There are a lot of factors that are going to play into that. We kind of have to see how the track is prepped.”
Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, has an extensive dirt background. He set a record for the youngest driver ever to win the pole for the famed World 100 at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway and the youngest driver to ever qualify for a World of Outlaws Sprint Car feature.
The lineup for Sunday’s race will be set through four 15-lap heat races. Reddick believes drivers must adapt frequently with NASCAR’s new Next Gen car.
“With what I saw, the line is going to be different about every single lap as the track changes,” Reddick said. “In the beginning of the race, one lane is going to be more dominant than the other. There are going to be lane choices where the tires grip and where the power in the car is.”
Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford posted the second-fastest time at 20.055 seconds at 89.753 mph. Briscoe, a dirt-track veteran, sees the track as challenging, but believes it could produce good racing through the heat races and on Sunday night.
“It’s tough because the track is constantly changing. Your visibility is constantly changing, but I will say it has more grip than I thought it was going to,” he said. “From a forward-drive standpoint, it had way more grip and we carried way more throttle than I thought we would. I was kind of surprised by that. I’ve never driven a dirt car with this kind of suspension, so that part was interesting. I was surprised how well it drove on the dirt.”
Kyle Busch, an eight-time winner on the Bristol concrete, was third-fastest in the No. 18 Toyota. The two-time series champion turned a fast lap of 89.695 mph. He backed it up by being second fastest to teammate Denny Hamlin in the final practice session. He echoed some of Briscoe’s sentiments.
“I’m surprised about the amount of grip this car has,” he said. “More drive off of the corners. ... I think most of that has to do with the tire. The tires are really wide. I would say the tire’s a benefit, but the car everywhere we have been so far has had added grip. Plus, we are at 100 less horsepower than we were last year, so that’s going to help with the throttle on-time as well.”
Justin Haley was fourth fastest in the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five in the No. 45 Toyota.
The rest of the top 10 were: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ross Chastain, Todd Gilliland, Ty Dillon and Christopher Bell.
TOUGH DAY FOR HENDRICK
Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, had an eventful day. He spun out five times, four times in Cup Series practice and once in the Truck Series practice.
It was a tough day for his other Hendrick Motorsports teammates as well. Alex Bowman also spun once in Cup practice, while defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson brushed the outside wall during the last practice session and was just 16th-fastest overall.
William Byron, the winner of last week’s race at Martinsville, also suffered damage during the final practice session. His team had to pull out a second car for parts to repair his No. 24 Chevrolet.