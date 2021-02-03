Damari Monsanto is starting to take over for the East Tennessee State basketball team.
Monsanto equaled his career high with 24 points, leading ETSU to a 70-64 Southern Conference victory over Mercer on Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia.
“Right now, his confidence is so high that it looks like it’s going to go in every time,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said.
Monsanto scored the first eight points of the second half to completely erase Mercer’s halftime lead. He had 19 in the second half.
“I was just taking what the defense gives me,” Monsanto said, adding that Shay gives him the green light whenever he has the ball. “He lets me rock out a little bit.”
“He’s earning that opportunity,” Shay said. “We went to him down the stretch.”
The Bucs, who were ranked 19th in this week’s Mid-Major poll, improved to 11-6 overall, 7-2 in the conference. With Wofford’s loss to VMI on Wednesday, ETSU moved into second place, a one-half game behind UNC Greensboro, which is 8-2.
Mercer fell to 10-7, 3-6.
HOW IT HAPPENED
ETSU took the lead for good at 57-55 on a Monsanto a 3-pointer with 8:15 left.
As Mercer tried to climb back into the game, Ross Cummings connected from 3-point range to make it 67-64, but Monsanto’s offensive rebound and put-back put ETSU on top 69-64.
Then when Mercer missed on its next possession, guess who got the rebound?
That’s right. Monsanto also finished with 10 boards.
Monsanto became the first ETSU player to score at least 20 points in four consecutive games since Ge’Lawn Guyn did in 2016.
“It’s just beautiful to see him play the way he’s playing,” ETSU point guard David Sloan said.
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Sloan finished with 14 points, while Silas Adheke added 11 points and 10 rebounds. ETSU out-rebounded Mercer 32-29 and made 51% of its shots.
Monsanto was 9 for 14 from the field and made 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
ETSU’s leading scorer, Ledarrius Brewer, had eight points for the second time this week.
DEFENSE DOESN’T REST
Shay was quick to credit his team’s defense for rebounding from Monday night’s loss to Wofford.
“We got stops at the other end,” he said. “We held Mercer to 24 points in the second half. If you do that one the road, you’re giving a great effort.
“This is who we are. They gutted it out. They fought.”
ROLLER-COASTER FIRST HALF
ETSU was up by as many as seven points in the first half, but only made two baskets over the last 6 ½ minutes and went more than five minutes between the two. Meanwhile, Mercer finished the half on a 12-2 run to take a 40-32 lead into halftime.
Monsanto scored the first eight points of the second half to forge a tie and get ETSU back into the game.
“It was very important,” Monsanto said. “We needed the energy to start the second half.”
BEAR DOWN
Cummings, Mercer’s leading scorer, only got one shot off in the first half and didn’t score until there was 16:27 left in the game. He then hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
He finished with eight points, about half of his average.
The Bears were led by Neftali Alvarez’s 17 points. Leon Ayers added 13.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play host to Chattanooga on Saturday at 4 p.m. Mercer is home against Samford on the same day.