ELIZABETHTON—Nothing is slowing Elizabethton down these days.
The Cyclones won for the ninth straight game, beating Johnson County 72-55 behind 18 points each from William Willocks and Dalton Mitchell on Tuesday night at Treadway Gym.
Elizabethton improved to 3-0 in league play and 9-2 overall while the Long- horns slipped to 1-3, 5-8.
Taking control with a 25-11 burst in the second quarter, the Cyclones held a 38-28 halftime lead. Nicholas Wilson also had a strong effort for Eliza- bethton, scoring 14 points.
Johnson County played without starting point guard Ethan Bower, who was put under quarantine earlier in the day. Jackson Earnhardt led the way with 21 points while Clayton Cross chipped in with 14.
Volunteer 66, Sullivan South 54
KINGSPORT — Andrew Knittel poured in 16 points to lead the Falcons over the Rebels in non-conference action.
Evan Berry came up with 10 points and Bradin Minton finished with nine.
Cooper Johnson posted a game-high 19 points for South, which also got a 13-point effort from Nick Ellege.
Providence 67, Cloudland 28
The Knights jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Andrew Lawrence led Providence with 16 points while Thomas Messimer and James Reece each totaled 10.
Caleb Sluder led the Highlanders with nine points while Bentley Gilbert added eight.
GIRLS
Cherokee 39, Tennessee High 32
Destiny Jarnigan calmly drilled three free throws with 1.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and the Lady Chiefs worked their way to the Big Seven win.
“The girls continued to play hard,” said Lady Chiefs’ head coach Jason Lawson. “They gutted this one out tonight. I’m really proud of them.”
Jarnigan finished with a game-high 16 points.
Riley Fritts led the Lady Vikings with eight points.
Volunteer 46, Sullivan South 32
KINGSPORT — With a balanced attack, the Lady Falcons cruised to the non-conference win.
Volunteer didn’t have a player reach double figures with Kenady Knittel leading the way with nine points. Veda Barton led the Lady Falcons with eight points.
Chloe Nelson led the Lady Rebels with an 18-point effort.
Cloudland 45, Providence 16
Struggling into halftime, the Lady Highlanders got a wake-up message and exploded in the third quarter by outscoring the Knights 21-3.
Gracie Freeman hit four of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished the game with 17 points. Mandy Benfield chipped in with 15 points.
Taylor Price had a pair of treys for the Lady Knights.