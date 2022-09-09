It’s only September, but Elizabethton is staring at the realistic possibility of a 0-3 start after losing only twice over the last three seasons.
The reason the Cyclones are in jeopardy is because Daniel Boone is flying high with three straight dominant wins to start the season.
But it will be a familiar atmosphere for the Cyclones at ETSU’s Greene Stadium on Friday night. The Cyclones have played in front of two jam-packed stadiums in night games this year, and played at ETSU against Science Hill last year.
For Boone, two of its three games have been played on Saturday afternoon because lighting hasn’t been finished at its new turf field — the reason for moving this big-gate game to the college campus.
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said playing at Greene Stadium is a big deal.
“The players are excited,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for both teams to get players exposed to the local university.”
Cyclones coach Shawn Witten concurred.
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Witten said. “It seems like every week that’s the way it is for us. How many teams would love to have the opportunity to play (at ETSU) two years in a row? It’s a big deal.”
Here’s a closer look at Elizabethton and Boone, followed by other area games on the slate.
Elizabethton (0-2) vs. Daniel Boone (3-0)
Witten said his team still has footing.
“Right out of the gate we didn’t have a chance to build confidence or an identity,” Witten said. “But we haven’t been blown out. It was 17-7 and 21-0, and we did things better against Greeneville. It’s not a great feeling to be in this spot, but our kids are fighting hard and playing hard.
“We have to find more consistency. We’ve been trying to run the ball and help the defense, which has double the number of plays as the offense. We haven’t won the field-position battle, and on third-down we are converting less than 20 percent. Other than that first drive against Science Hill, we haven’t done a good job on offense. I never pictured this. We had good scrimmages and moved the ball in all of our scrimmages.”
Elizabethton has used two quarterbacks, starting Jeriah Griffin the first game and Dalton Mitchell last week. Regardless of who is behind center this week, Jenkins said he expects to see the Cyclones’ usual balanced attack.
“It’s the same scheme as we have seen in the past, equal run and pass, stretch the field, physical runs,” Jenkins said.
Boone opened the season with a 26-0 win over South Greene before shutting out West Ridge, 33-0. Last week, the Trailblazers crushed Cherokee, 70-7. It has been three very impressive weeks of football, especially on special teams where Boone will hold an edge on almost any team it plays — thanks in part to kicker Ben Shrewsberry.
“Our players are playing with a lot of confidence, but we know Elizabethton is a really talented team on both sides of the ball,” Jenkins said. “I expect both teams to compete at a high level.”
Cherokee (0-3) at Clinton (2-1)
It has been a tough start defensively for the Chiefs, who have surrendered an average of 48 points per game.
And the Dragons don’t offer a bargain, coming in with an offensive average of 36 per contest.
Tennessee High (1-1) at Karns (2-1)
The Vikings bounced back in a nice way with last week’s shootout win over Virginia’s Pulaski County.
Now Tennessee High faces the Beavers, who lost to the Vikings in a 33-31 shootout last season.
Johnson County (0-2) at Sullivan East (1-2)
This is a key game for the Patriots, who have played well offensively this season but have just one win to show for it.
And East has only beaten the Longhorns one time in the last five tries.
Unicoi County (3-0) at Happy Valley (1-2)
It’s a dead-even series between these longtime rivals, with the Blue Devils’ three-game winning streak bringing the all-time total to 22-22.
And only 56 points separate these teams through those 44 meetings.
If Unicoi wins, it will be the first time the Blue Devils have ever had a class of seniors go 4-0 against the Warriors.
Cloudland (1-2) at Hampton (3-0)
It has been all Bulldogs in this rivalry as they have won 18 of the last 20 contests.
That includes last year’s 33-0 thumping in Roan Mountain for Hampton’s fifth straight win in the series.
Unaka (1-2) at Twin Springs, Va. (1-1)
This game was tight last year with the Titans earning a 28-24 victory.
Both teams come into this game off of lopsided losses.