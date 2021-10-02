The numbers all added up for East Tennessee State.
The Bucs remained undefeated with a 27-21 victory over Wofford on Saturday in a Southern Conference football game and they did it in front of a Greene Stadium-record attendance of 10,153.
“I thought the crowd was unbelievable,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “They were there when we started and they were loud. You felt them. You felt their presence. You felt them backing the team. The exciting part was at the end, the crowd’s still there.”
The Bucs’ first win over Wofford since 1998 broke a nine-game losing streak in the series. ETSU improved to 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Socon.
Quay Holmes scored two touchdowns, including a 77-yard reception for the winning points.
The victory wasn’t assured until the Bucs stopped Wofford on downs with just seconds left on the clock.
“I told our team last night and I told them before the game, it’s going to be a 60-minute fight,” Sanders said. “You don’t go 23 years without beating somebody and beat them easily. You know it’s going to be a fight.”
‘THE DRIVE’
If ETSU goes on to have the type of season that appears possible, the game-winning drive will be remembered for a long time.
The Bucs started with the ball on their own 2-yard line trailing 21-20. After a couple of first downs, Tyler Riddell dropped back and hit Holmes with a screen pass. Holmes used his blockers to get a head of steam going and out-sprinted the Wofford defense the rest of the way for the 77-yard touchdown and a 27-21 lead.
“We had 98 yards to go,” Holmes said. “We’ve got a lot of field to cover. Our mentality is to end everything with a touchdown. Whether we’re on the 1 or backed up on our own 1, the mentality never changes.”
ETSU had a chance to put the game away, but Tyler Keltner missed a 36-yard field goal attempt that gave Wofford the ball back with a chance to win. Keltner had connected from 36 and 39 yards.
That drive was kept alive by a 49-yard run from Will Huzzie on a reverse, a play Sanders said the team came up with during the week.
BY THE NUMBERS
Riddell completed 21 of 30 passes for 268 yards. He was intercepted once.
Holmes, the top rushed in FCS, finished with 81 yards on 20 carries.
ETSU out-gained Wofford 468-246 in total yards. Almost half of the Terriers’ yardage came on three plays.
TOUCHED DOWN, NOT TOUCHDOWN
In a season of spectacular catches for Huzzie, the ETSU receiver almost outdid himself in the second quarter.
Huzzie caught a pass over the middle and rolled across a Wofford defender. The play appeared dead but Huzzie continued for an apparent 76-yard touchdown.
After a replay review, it was determined that Huzzie’s hip had touched the ground and the touchdown was called back.
Huzzie finished with eight catches for 83 yards.
SOLID START
The Bucs jumped on top 10-0 on a picture-perfect opening drive that ended in Holmes’ 5-yard run and a 27-yard field goal by Keltner.
Wofford jumped ahead 14-10 on a 2-yard run by Irvin Mulligan and a 43-yard pass from Peyton Derric to Alec Holt. The two scores were set up by an interception and a 20-yard punt.
Wofford also got a 47-yard touchdown run from Jamari Broussard.
TACKLES FOR LOSS
The Bucs took a 17-14 lead right before halftime on a 7-yard touchdown run by Jacob Saylors. The drive was set up by two defensive plays by Timmy Dorsey and Jalen Porter, who buried Wofford ballcarriers in the backfield on back-to-back plays. That forced the Terriers to punt out of their own end zone.
NO TD FOR YOU
The Bucs had a touchdown erased on the first play of the second quarter when Jawan Martin’s 32-yard catch and run was called back after a blindside block penalty was called.
It was a costly call because ETSU failed to score on the drive when a fourth-down pass came up short and the Bucs turned the ball over on downs.
THIS AND THAT
In the first quarter, ETSU held the ball for 13:15 while Wofford had it for 1:45.
Saylors moved into 10th place on ETSU’s career rushing list.
ETSU played without linebacker Blake Bockrath, who has missed three games this season, and defensive back Quinn Smith. Smith, who was hurt during the game at Samford, is expected to be out for a while.
Bucs receiver Isaiah Wilson left the game after coming up limping after making a catch in the first quarter. He spent the rest of the game on crutches.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play host to The Citadel on Saturday, while Wofford plays host to Furman.