Most of the time, record books can be pretty dull, just names and numbers on a printed page or a computer screen.
But every once in a while, the record book can come alive.
That’s what happened recently when a piece of mail arrived at the Johnson City Press newsroom.
Milligan University baseball player Casey Haire had driven in seven runs in a game against Johnson University a week or so earlier. The school’s news release about the game said it tied the school record.
Milligan’s record book, as is the case with many schools, gets a little sketchy as it goes back through the years. The folks at the school knew the seven RBIs tied the school record. They just didn’t know who held it.
That’s where the piece of mail comes in.
Dick Ryan certainly knew who had accomplished that feat first. And he has the newspaper clippings to prove it.
Back in 1963, Ryan was a freshman at Milligan and the Buffaloes traveled to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. Not only did Milligan win, it was a blowout.
Ryan drove in seven runs that day to set the school’s RBI record.
“It’s not much of a record to have compared to all the records people have had, but it was mine,” Ryan said, explaining his motivation for writing the letter. “A lot of people remember that. A lot of the guys from that team are still living.”
After the game, many of the players were hanging out at the Blue Circle in Elizabethton when word of their feat began to spread.
“Most people didn’t believe that we beat Tennessee that bad,” said Ryan, who went onto serve as a teacher, coach and an administrator for 36 years in Smyth County, Virginia. “They were kind of shocked that we beat them at all. When we told them we beat them 19-3 they thought we were making it up.
“It was just one of those days when you get on a roll.”
The Buffs had 21 hits that day and nobody was on a bigger roll than Ryan. The center fielder went 4 for 6 and his grand slam in the fourth inning propelled his team to the big win.
When asked what he recalled about the grand slam, Ryan, who will soon turn 77, was quick to answer.
“I still run those bases every night,” he said. “I have a memory that doesn’t fade.”
Former Science Hill star Lonnie Lowe was the winning pitcher, holding the Vols to five hits in a complete game. Another Science Hill product, Tony Bowman, scored four runs.
Ryan held a few other records when he graduated from Milligan in 1966. The mark that might last the longest was the three triples in a game against Lincoln Memorial University.
Milligan, coached by Harold Stout, went 19-11 that season and won 27 games the following year.
“We didn’t play the 60 and 70 games they do now,” Ryan said. “I wish we did.”
Ryan even knew the first time his record was tied. Gary Walker also drove in seven runs for in a game for Milligan in 1981.
Walker hit four home runs in a doubleheader against Appalachian State. Three of them — another Milligan record — came in the opener, the game in which he had seven RBIs to tie Ryan’s record.
Walker, whose father Duard was a coach at Milligan and the school’s athletic director for 50 years, said it was nice to be remembered even if the record book sometimes forgets.
“I’m very fond of Milligan,” said Walker, who will be inducted into the Happy Valley High School Hall of Fame this weekend. “Being raised on campus, Milligan has a special place in my heart, especially the baseball team.”