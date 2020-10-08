There are reasons to believe Sullivan South has a good chance to be competitive against Greeneville this year.
Not the least of those is what the Rebels have been through in recent years.
“We have a ton of seniors,” said South head coach Justin Hilton. “This group has played the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the state, Greeneville or Elizabethton, six times over the past two years. All of them have respect for Greeneville and what the Greene Devils have been able to accomplish. Our conference is the best in state. We understand the challenge.”
The Rebels — who lost by scores of 49-0, 49-7, 62-7, 56-7 and 70-0 in their five most recent meetings against Greeneville — will play host to the Greene Devils on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Only one of those teams will keep pace with defending state champion Elizabethton at the top of Region 1-4A. The Cyclones won’t play this week after receiving a region win because of Union County’s COVID-19 concerns.
Highlighting the Region 1-5A schedule, Daniel Boone travels to play Volunteer.
Hilton wasn’t “coach-speaking” when he talked about the toughness of the region. Not only is Elizabethton the defending state champ, Greeneville won the title the two years before the Cyclones earned their crown.
South, ranked No. 10 in the state, is 3-0 in the region and hasn’t lost in six games overall.
Greeneville, 2-0 in league play, is 4-2 overall with losses to Class 5A Daniel Boone and Class 6A Science Hill. Greeneville is unranked and playing without starting quarterback Drew Gregg, who is out for the season because of an injury.
But the Greene Devils haven’t changed much despite that setback, Hilton said.
“It looks very similar to what they were already doing,” he said.
Brady Quillen took over and led Greeneville to a 28-24 win over Tennessee High before the Greene Devils spread the wealth in a 77-0 win over Sullivan Central last week.
Hilton said the Greene Devils can still bring it on the defensive side of the ball.
“The defense is just sound,” Hilton said. “They are great in their front four and have really athletic players on the back end.”
For South to win, it will likely take ball control. But that is a strong point for the Rebels this year, with big quarterback Ethan Bergeron (402 yards rushing) and running back Eli Jennings (472) leading the way behind a sturdy offensive line.
“We have to find a way to sustain drives, not turn ball over and limit their explosives plays,” Hilton said.
Limiting explosive plays means containing running back Mason Gudger, who is a serious big-yardage threat for Greeneville. He has rushed for 374 yards with five scores.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Region 1-5A{/span}
DANIEL BOONE (1-1, 2-3) at VOLUNTEER (1-2, 2-4)
Trailblazers head coach Jeremy Jenkins said he believes his team must counter the Falcons’ approach.
“They are really physical and play extremely hard,” Jenkins said. “We will have to match their physicality.
“Defensively they are multiple with several fronts. Offensively they have a very talented tailback (Cameron Johnson who has rushed for 635 yards) and several athletes at the skill positions. Their quarterback (Garrison Barrett) is playing at a high level as well.”
Boone will counter with running back Brennan Blair, who has rushed for 688 yards and nine touchdowns.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Non-region{/span}
HAPPY VALLEY (3-2) AT JOHNSON COUNTY (3-3)
The Longhorns have alternated wins and losses this season, but this is a chance to change things and grab some elusive momentum.
They will have to deal with Happy Valley running back Matthew Bahn, who has rushed for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
Johnson County freshman quarterback Connor Simcox is coming off an impressive varsity debut in a win over Claiborne.
CLOUDLAND (4-2) AT HAMPTON (5-0)
There was a time when the Highlanders ruled this rivalry, but the Bulldogs own it since 2004. They have won 16 of the last 18 meetings, and each of the last three wins have been by 22 points or more.
Hampton’s defense has been state-level good this year, allowing just 19 points in five games. Meanwhile, the Highlanders have scored 139 points over the last three weeks.
UNAKA (2-3) AT HANCOCK COUNTY (0-5)
The Rangers got the one that counted most, beating the Indians 36-14 in the region contest.
The rematch gives Unaka a chance to even its overall record and create momentum for a postseason appearance a month from now. It is the second road trip to Sneedville this season for the Rangers.