ERWIN — He wears the number zero, but Sullivan South senior Nick Ellege was anything but on Friday night in the Rebels’ 60-46 Three Rivers Conference basketball win over Unicoi County.
Ellege poured in a game-high 18 points and knocked down five of his 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to help ice the game. Ellege shot 6-for-12 from the field.
“We did a good job of stretching out the lead in the fourth quarter,” South coach Mark Pendleton said. “Nick is a senior and he’s been leading us. In the last few games, he’s been stepping up for us at both ends of the floor. I’m really proud of him.”
It seemed like when the Rebels needed a turnover or a big play, they got it. South was ahead by only three points at the end of three, but forced five critical turnovers in the final stanza at the most opportune times.
“We turned the ball over and gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Unicoi County coach John Good. “That’s what happened on Tuesday night and it happened again tonight. We’re just not able to overcome our deficiencies and not handle the ball when we get the ball on the rebounds.
“Give credit to South. They went and got the rebounds and they competed.”
Ethan Bergeron tallied 11 on 5 of 8 shooting and made one of his three tosses from the charity stripe.
For the Colonial Heights crew, it’s the third road win on the five-game swing and that’s a big confidence boost at any time of the year.
“We’ve won our last three on the road and that’s huge, especially when you’re playing at East and at Elizabethton, especially,” Pendleton said.
The Devils had three players in double figures as Grant Hensley, Robbie O’Dell and Eli Johnson each netted 10.
Sophomore big man Lucas Slagle struggled from the field, making only one field goal and finishing with seven points.
Unicoi County shot 13-of-48 from the field and was guilty of 18 turnovers.
The Rebels were 20-for-57 from the field, but converted just 17 of 32 free throw attempts. South gave the ball away just 10 times.
GIRLS
Unicoi County 47, Sullivan South 15
After being up by only a point in the first quarter, the Lady Blue Devils exploded for 20 in the second while only giving up five.
The Lady Blue Devils forced 29 turnovers and held South to only 5-of-37 (13.5%) from the field.
“We’ve been trying to put some different things in and we play man a lot of the time,” Unicoi County coach Kerri King said. “We’re trying to find things that work for us so that we can clear our heads on offense. Our defense has carried us most of the way this year.”
Unicoi County senior Caroline Podvin showed the way with nine points while her freshman counterpart, Allie Lingerfelt, also had nine.
“Allie is one of those blue-collar players that’ll just take whatever the game gives her,” King said. “The reason Allie is successful is because she focuses on setting her teammates up.
“Caroline is like a guard in a post’s body. She does what Allie does and helps fill the gap of anything that we need.”
Nine different players scored for the Lady Blue Devils.
Sullivan South was led by Kaylee Morelock with four points.